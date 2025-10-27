SMC Donchian Regime Breakout
- Mike Markgraf
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout: Structured breakouts, clear regimes, clean signals
Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal
- Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
- Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
- Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)
Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.
Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!
Why this tool?
- Combines AVWAP (with ATR bands) and VRVP (POC/Value Area) for precise context
- Donchian overlay with EQ line to visualize ranges and breakouts at a glance
- CHOP-based regime badge: Trend, Neutral, or Range – instantly readable
- Clean BUY/SELL dots for trend breakouts; optional range mean-reversion
- Alerts/Push on bar close with tagging for consistent notifications
- Auto/Dark/Light themes and chart tidying (grid/volumes off) for clarity
How it works
- AVWAP anchored at London Open or manual time; ATR bands frame volatility.
- VRVP computes visible-range volume profile with POC line and a Value Area box.
- Donchian overlay shows the last N bars range and the 50% EQ line.
- Regime badge displays CHOP and ATR metrics; background color by regime.
Signals/Rules
- Trend breakout: Close above prior Donchian high (BUY) or below low (SELL) when CHOP ≤ trend threshold.
- Range mean-reversion (optional): Active when CHOP ≥ range threshold.
- Signal dots start after the configured period (draw begin).
- Alerts/Push are optional and typically on bar close.
Inputs (excerpt)
- Anchor: LondonOpen auto or Manual_Anchor_Time; optional anchor line
- AVWAP: PriceSource, VolumeMode, ATR Period/Multiplier
- VRVP: Rows, ValueArea%
- Regime/CHOP: Periods and thresholds
- Donchian: Bars, EQ line On/Off
- Signals: Donchian_Period, Range_Revert, Arrow shifts
- Notifications: Alerts/Push/BarClose/Tag/tester handling
Recommended usage
- Timeframes: M15–H1 for intraday/swing.
- Assets: FX majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).
- Combine VRVP zones (POC/VA) with AVWAP bands and regime badge to separate breakouts from mean-reversion contexts.
Compatibility & Installation
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (custom indicator, chart window).
- After purchase, add from MT5 Navigator (Indicators → Market).
Support & Updates
- Support via MQL5 private messages. Continuous maintenance planned.
Disclaimer
- For educational/analytical purposes only; not trading advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.
- Risk warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
- The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.