<h2>💎 XAU ASH SUPER PRO — RSI Divergence EA for Gold (XAU/USD)</h2>





<p><strong>XAU ASH SUPER PRO</strong> is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for <strong>Gold (XAU/USD)</strong>.

It identifies high-probability <strong>RSI bullish divergences</strong> and executes precise buy trades 24/5 with smart filters and dynamic risk management.

This EA is built for traders who want consistent gold-market opportunities with total automation.</p>





<h3>🔥 Key Features</h3>

<ul>

<li>Optimized exclusively for <strong>Gold (XAU/USD)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Buy-only</strong> logic using RSI divergence + trend filter</li>

<li>Fully automated — 24/5 continuous operation</li>

<li>No martingale, no grid, no averaging</li>

<li>Works smoothly from <strong>$300 starting balance</strong></li>

<li>Smart risk control and trade protection system</li>

</ul>





<h3>⚙️ Recommended Setup</h3>

<table>

<tr><td><strong>Symbol:</strong></td><td>XAU/USD (Gold)</td></tr>

<tr><td><strong>Timeframe:</strong></td><td>M1</td></tr>

<tr><td><strong>Account Type:</strong></td><td>ECN / Raw Spread</td></tr>

<tr><td><strong>Leverage:</strong></td><td>1:500 or higher</td></tr>

<tr><td><strong>Minimum Balance:</strong></td><td>$300</td></tr>

<tr><td><strong>Hosting:</strong></td><td>VPS (24/5 operation recommended)</td></tr>

</table>





<h3>📊 Main Inputs</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>RSI_Period</strong> – RSI calculation length</li>

<li><strong>Divergence_Strength</strong> – signal confirmation filter</li>

<li><strong>LotMode</strong> – Fixed or Auto Lot</li>

<li><strong>RiskPerTrade</strong> – for automatic position sizing</li>

<li><strong>TradeTimeFilter</strong> – enable or disable time control</li>

<li><strong>MagicNumber</strong> – unique order ID</li>

</ul>





<h3>📈 Strategy Overview</h3>

<ol>

<li>Detects <strong>RSI bullish divergence</strong> on pullbacks or dips.</li>

<li>Confirms setup with internal trend and volatility filters.</li>

<li>Executes fully automated <strong>Buy</strong> positions.</li>

<li>Manages trade with built-in logic (no martingale or averaging).</li>

</ol>





<h3>💰 Subscription Plans</h3>

<ul>

<li>📆 <strong>1-Month Rent:</strong> $30</li>

<li>🪙 <strong>3-Month Rent:</strong> $80</li>

<li>💎 <strong>6-Month Rent:</strong> $150</li>

</ul>

<p>Choose your preferred plan directly on this page.

Licensing and activations are handled automatically by the MQL5 Market platform.</p>





<h3>🖼️ Suggested Screenshots</h3>

<ul>

<li>RSI Divergence Buy Signal Example (M1, XAU/USD)</li>

<li>Backtest / Strategy Tester equity curve</li>

<li>Live chart trades screenshot</li>

<li>Inputs and settings window</li>

</ul>





<h3>💡 Tips for Best Results</h3>

<ul>

<li>Run continuously on a reliable <strong>VPS</strong>.</li>

<li>Use a low-spread broker with fast execution.</li>

<li>Allow the EA to manage trades automatically (avoid manual closures).</li>

</ul>





<h3>⚠️ Disclaimer</h3>

<p>Trading always involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future profits.

Test on a demo account before using real money.</p>





<p><em>Developed and optimized by Ashan S. Bandara — Sri Lanka / United Kingdom 🇱🇰🇬🇧</em></p>