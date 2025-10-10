NRTR Indicator for MT5
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
NRTR Indicator for MetaTrader5
|
To download all of our products, you can click this link: LINK
Interested in RSI: LINK
Are you interested in Wave Trend Oscillator: LINK
Are you interested in Support and Resistance Indicator: LINK
Introduction
This indicator is based on the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) algorithm, a popular tool for detecting trend direction and price reversals.
It has been carefully converted into MQL5 to work seamlessly within the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The indicator dynamically tracks price movements to display adaptive support and resistance levels, providing real-time buy and sell signals when the trend changes.
It’s ideal for trend-following and swing traders, offering precise and responsive performance across all timeframes.
Specifications
|
platform
|
metatrader5 (MT5)
|
type
|
custom technical trading indicator
|
level
|
intermediate trader
|
timeframes
|
all timeframes from 1 minute to daily
|
trading styles
|
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
|
markets
|
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
-
Percentage: The Percentage parameter controls the sensitivity of the indicator — it defines how far the NRTR line stays from the price to confirm a trend reversal.
-
Back-test dashboard: show the tester dashboard.
-
Test start time: The time when the back-test starts.
-
TP in points: takeprofit points
-
SL in points: stoploss in points
Indicators Functionality
The NRTR Indicator dynamically tracks market trends by plotting trailing stop lines that adjust with price movements.
It switches direction automatically when the price crosses the calculated NRTR level, signaling potential trend reversals.
Buy and sell labels are displayed directly on the chart, making it easy to identify entry and exit zones.
This adaptive design helps traders stay aligned with the dominant trend while reducing false signals during market noise.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending Alert (on chart) or Notifications (to phone) to not lose any opportunity.
-
Above 80% win rate in the back-test and forward-test