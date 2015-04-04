Socrates Ai

Socrates A.I. for MT5 | Gemini & ChatGPT API Integration for XAUUSD M5 Scalping

Introducing the next evolution of automated trading: Socrates A.I. for MT5. We've redefined what XAUUSD M5 scalping systems can achieve by fusing our adaptive neural network with the analytical power of Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT models. This isn't just an EA; it's a collaborative intelligence, offering an unprecedented level of neural network EA integration exclusively on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

At its core, Socrates A.I. remains a premier XAUUSD M5 scalping system, but with a revolutionary safeguard. Through direct API integration, every potential trade entry identified by our internal neural network is validated by Gemini or ChatGPT. This dual-A.I. confirmation process dramatically enhances precision, filtering out suboptimal trades and strengthening the reliability of your automated scalping strategy.

Beyond its intelligence, Socrates A.I. puts ultimate control in your hands. A comprehensive suite of inputs allows you to tailor its strategy precisely to your needs, whether you're managing a personal account or tackling a prop firm challenge. This granular control, combined with its powerful API integration, makes our neural network EA integration the most adaptable and secure on the market.

Professional Inputs & Prop Firm Readiness

Built for serious traders, Socrates A.I. is fully equipped for both prop firm and personal accounts on the XAUUSD M5 chart.

Master your exposure with Advanced Risk Management inputs, allowing you to choose between Dynamic Lot Dollar, Risk Percent, or traditional Fixed Lot sizing. Trade with confidence using a robust suite of Advanced Account Protections; set hard limits for Max Spread, Max Open Positions, and Max Open Lots. Safeguard your capital with multiple layers of defense, including a Max Daily DD% (MAD), Max Daily DD in Currency, a Max Daily Loss, and a final Max Equity DD% stop.

Take full command of your trading week with Session Customization. Define precise trading hours with separate inputs for the Sunday Open/Close, Monday-Thursday Open/Close, and Friday Open/Close to target specific market conditions or avoid unwanted volatility. Finally, leverage the A.I. your way with toggleable AI Inputs. You decide whether to Use AI Validation for entries, request an AI Trend Direction Bias on demand, or get suggestions for AI Optimization of EA parameters.

SEO Keywords / Tags

XAUUSD M5 Scalping, Neural Network EA, API Integration, Prop Firm EA, MT5 Gold EA, Google Gemini EA, ChatGPT EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Advanced Risk Management, Account Protection EA, AI Trading Bot, XAUUSD Scalper, Automated Gold Trading, Neural Network Integration, MetaTrader 5 EA.


