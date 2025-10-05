GoldenCross EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rishabh Trivedi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldenCross EA – Ride the Trend with Confidence
GoldenCross EA is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who love trend-following strategies. Built on the time-tested EMA crossover logic, it helps you capture early trend shifts and ride strong market moves with precision.
This EA is simple yet effective – perfect for beginners and advanced traders alike who want a plug & play system without unnecessary complexity.
🔑 Key Features
-
Proven EMA Crossover Strategy – Uses Custom fast & slow EMAs to detect momentum shifts.
-
Automatic Buy & Sell Signals – No guessing, EA executes trades instantly.
-
Customizable Risk Settings – Set your own Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
-
One Trade per Signal – Avoids overtrading and keeps risk under control.
-
Works on All Symbols & Timeframes – Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto.
-
Optimized for Trending Markets – Perfect for capturing strong directional moves.
-
Easy to Use – No complicated filters, just clean and efficient trading logic.
📈 How It Works
-
Bullish Crossover (Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA) → Buy trade
-
Bearish Crossover (Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA) → Sell trade
-
EA automatically places Stop Loss & Take Profit according to your settings.
🎯 Best For
-
Traders who prefer trend-riding strategies.
-
Scalpers & swing traders looking for a simple, reliable EA.
-
Anyone who wants automated execution without emotional bias.
⚡️ Start catching trends like a pro with GoldenCross EA – Let the market momentum work for you!