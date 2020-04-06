GoldenCross EA

GoldenCross EA – Ride the Trend with Confidence

GoldenCross EA is a powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who love trend-following strategies. Built on the time-tested EMA crossover logic, it helps you capture early trend shifts and ride strong market moves with precision.

This EA is simple yet effective – perfect for beginners and advanced traders alike who want a plug & play system without unnecessary complexity.

🔑 Key Features

  • Proven EMA Crossover Strategy – Uses Custom fast & slow EMAs to detect momentum shifts.

  • Automatic Buy & Sell Signals – No guessing, EA executes trades instantly.

  • Customizable Risk Settings – Set your own Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  • One Trade per Signal – Avoids overtrading and keeps risk under control.

  • Works on All Symbols & Timeframes – Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto.

  • Optimized for Trending Markets – Perfect for capturing strong directional moves.

  • Easy to Use – No complicated filters, just clean and efficient trading logic.


    🎯 Best For

    • Traders who prefer trend-riding strategies.

    • Scalpers & swing traders looking for a simple, reliable EA.

    • Anyone who wants automated execution without emotional bias.

    ⚡️ Start catching trends like a pro with GoldenCross EA – Let the market momentum work for you!


