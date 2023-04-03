Correlation Signals

Welcome to Correlation Signals by Xignal Coding!

Unlock hidden opportunities in the markets with our powerful correlation matrix.

Whether you trade Forex, Cryptos, Indices, or Commodities, Correlation Signals helps you spot assets that move together — and tells you when their relationship creates a trade-worthy opportunity.

The program continuously monitors your selected assets.
When a temporary distance appears between correlated pairs, you get a clear signal:

  • Buy the weaker asset

  • Sell the stronger asset

Simple. Effective. Proven.

Correlation trading is a strategy used by professionals worldwide — and now, with Correlation Signals, all the opportunities come straight to your dashboard.

Stop guessing.
Start trading smarter.

Are you ready to take the next step towards becoming a better trader?


Settings:

Correlation Settings

  • Correlation Timeframe: The timeframe you want in order to calculate the correlation between two assets
  • Period for Correlation: The period of correlation

Distance Settings

  • D Period: The period for calculating the sort-term distance between your two instruments
  • Sensitivity: How sensitive your signal will be

General Settings

  • Max Assets: You can use as many assets your screen can show 
  • Print All Values: If you want to print all the correlation values, or only the values that are higher than 80 (positive correlation) or lower than -80 (negative correlation)
  • Update Rate in Seconds: How often you want the program to perform a scan. Default is at 60 seconds
  • Font Size: The fonsize of the results in order to adjust the dashboard in different screen resolutions
Disclaimer: Correlation Signals is a trading tool designed to assist with market analysis. It does not guarantee profits, and all trading involves risk. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions.

