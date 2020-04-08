EMA Volume Confluence

EMA Volume Confluence Indicator - Overview

What It Does:

This is a multi-timeframe momentum indicator that combines trend following, volume analysis, and volatility bands to identify high-probability trade setups.

Core Components:

  • EMA 7 (Blue) - Fast trend line
  • EMA 21 (Orange) - Slow trend line
  • VWAP (Purple) - Volume-weighted average price (institutional level)
  • ATR Bands (Red/Green) - Volatility channel around EMA 21
  • Info Panel - Real-time metrics (RSI, volume ratio, trend, positions)

Signal Logic:

  • LONG = EMA 7 crosses above EMA 21 + Volume spike + Price above VWAP + RSI not overbought
  • SHORT = EMA 7 crosses below EMA 21 + Volume spike + Price below VWAP + RSI not oversold

The indicator filters out weak moves by requiring volume confirmation - only signals when volume is 1.5x the 20-bar average, ensuring institutional participation.

Recommended Settings by Trading Style:

🎯 Scalping (M1-M5 charts)

EmaFast = 5 EmaSlow = 13 VolumeMultiplier = 2.0 // Need stronger volume confirmation VolumeAvgLength = 14 BandMultiplier = 1.0 // Tighter bands RsiLength = 9 // More responsive

📊 Day Trading (M15-H1 charts)Most Popular

        EmaFast = 7
EmaSlow = 21
VolumeMultiplier = 1.5
VolumeAvgLength = 20
BandMultiplier = 1.5
RsiLength = 14

📈 Swing Trading (H4-D1 charts)

EmaFast = 9 EmaSlow = 26 VolumeMultiplier = 1.3 // Slightly lower threshold VolumeAvgLength = 25 BandMultiplier = 2.0 // Wider bands for volatility RsiLength = 14

🔥 Aggressive/Crypto (High volatility)

        EmaFast = 7
EmaSlow = 21
VolumeMultiplier = 2.5    // Much stronger volume needed
VolumeAvgLength = 14
BandMultiplier = 1.2
RsiLength = 14

Key Tips:

  1. Volume Multiplier - Higher = fewer but higher quality signals
  2. Band Multiplier - Adjust based on market volatility (0.5-3.0 range)
  3. VWAP - Acts as magnet; price tends to revert to it
  4. Best Markets - Works well on trending pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD) and major indices
  5. Avoid - Low volume periods (Asian session for forex) and ranging markets

The default settings (7/21 EMAs, 1.5x volume) work well for most intraday trading on 15min-1H timeframes. Start there and adjust based on your backtesting results!

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AlphaTrend Pro
John Mazzarella
Göstergeler
AlphaTrend Pro - Enhanced Visual Trend Detection Indicator Product Title AlphaTrend Pro - Advanced Trend Detection with Crystal-Clear Visual Signals Brief Description AlphaTrend Pro is a sophisticated trend-following indicator that combines volatility analysis (ATR) with momentum oscillators (RSI/MFI) to create dynamic support and resistance levels. Enhanced with large directional arrows and smart visual positioning, this professional MT4 indicator provides unmistakable buy/sell signals that ada
Advanced Trend Analyzer Pro MT5
John Mazzarella
Göstergeler
Advanced Trend Analyzer Pro MT5 The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Analysis System That Never Repaints Transform Your Trading with Professional-Grade Market Analysis Advanced Trend Analyzer Pro MT5 is a revolutionary indicator that combines Fuzzy Logic , Multi-Timeframe Analysis , and Currency Strength Technology into one powerful trading system. Designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and consistent performance across all market conditions. Why Choose Advanced Tr
EMA Volume Confluence Pro
John Mazzarella
Göstergeler
What It Does: This is a multi-timeframe momentum indicator that combines trend following, volume analysis, and volatility bands to identify high-probability trade setups. Core Components: EMA 7 (Blue) - Fast trend line EMA 21 (Orange) - Slow trend line VWAP (Purple) - Volume-weighted average price (institutional level) ATR Bands (Red/Green) - Volatility channel around EMA 21 Info Panel - Real-time metrics (RSI, volume ratio, trend, positions) Signal Logic: LONG = EMA 7 crosses above EMA 21 + Vol
