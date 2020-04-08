EMA Volume Confluence

EMA Volume Confluence Indicator - Overview

What It Does:

This is a multi-timeframe momentum indicator that combines trend following, volume analysis, and volatility bands to identify high-probability trade setups.

Core Components:

  • EMA 7 (Blue) - Fast trend line
  • EMA 21 (Orange) - Slow trend line
  • VWAP (Purple) - Volume-weighted average price (institutional level)
  • ATR Bands (Red/Green) - Volatility channel around EMA 21
  • Info Panel - Real-time metrics (RSI, volume ratio, trend, positions)

Signal Logic:

  • LONG = EMA 7 crosses above EMA 21 + Volume spike + Price above VWAP + RSI not overbought
  • SHORT = EMA 7 crosses below EMA 21 + Volume spike + Price below VWAP + RSI not oversold

The indicator filters out weak moves by requiring volume confirmation - only signals when volume is 1.5x the 20-bar average, ensuring institutional participation.

Recommended Settings by Trading Style:

🎯 Scalping (M1-M5 charts)

EmaFast = 5 EmaSlow = 13 VolumeMultiplier = 2.0 // Need stronger volume confirmation VolumeAvgLength = 14 BandMultiplier = 1.0 // Tighter bands RsiLength = 9 // More responsive

📊 Day Trading (M15-H1 charts)Most Popular

        EmaFast = 7
EmaSlow = 21
VolumeMultiplier = 1.5
VolumeAvgLength = 20
BandMultiplier = 1.5
RsiLength = 14

📈 Swing Trading (H4-D1 charts)

EmaFast = 9 EmaSlow = 26 VolumeMultiplier = 1.3 // Slightly lower threshold VolumeAvgLength = 25 BandMultiplier = 2.0 // Wider bands for volatility RsiLength = 14

🔥 Aggressive/Crypto (High volatility)

        EmaFast = 7
EmaSlow = 21
VolumeMultiplier = 2.5    // Much stronger volume needed
VolumeAvgLength = 14
BandMultiplier = 1.2
RsiLength = 14

Key Tips:

  1. Volume Multiplier - Higher = fewer but higher quality signals
  2. Band Multiplier - Adjust based on market volatility (0.5-3.0 range)
  3. VWAP - Acts as magnet; price tends to revert to it
  4. Best Markets - Works well on trending pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD) and major indices
  5. Avoid - Low volume periods (Asian session for forex) and ranging markets

The default settings (7/21 EMAs, 1.5x volume) work well for most intraday trading on 15min-1H timeframes. Start there and adjust based on your backtesting results!

What problems are you seeing? I'm ready to address them! 😊


