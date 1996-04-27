Boleta Chart Trading

FX Ticket Sections

🔹 1. Quantity (Lot Size – volume)
Field to define the lot size (volume) of the order to be opened.

There are shortcut buttons (0.10, 0.20, 0.40) for quick selection that can be customized.

It is also possible to manually enter the value in the field (e.g., 0.20).

🔹 2. TP / SL (in points)
Allows setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) at the time of entry.

Values are configured in points, not as direct prices.

Checkboxes:

  • TP: Take Profit enabled – when placing or sending orders, the TP will be added.

  • SL: Stop Loss enabled – when placing or sending orders, the SL will be added.

🔹 3. Order Execution Buttons

  • C MARKET (green) → Executes a market buy.

  • V MARKET (red) → Executes a market sell.

These buttons immediately open orders according to the defined volume, TP, and SL parameters.

🔹 4. Spread
Displays in real time the current spread of the asset (difference between bid and ask prices).

🔹 5. Cancel and Close Positions

  • CANCEL ORDERS (gray): Cancels all pending orders not yet executed.

  • CLOSE POSITIONS (red): Immediately closes all open positions.

  • CLOSE + CANCEL (red): Closes all open positions and cancels pending orders at the same time.

🔹 6. Result Information

  • Total Volume: Sum of currently open lots.

  • Open P/L: Result (profit/loss) of currently open positions.

  • Daily P/L: Accumulated result of the day.

🔹 7. Buy and Sell Volume

  • Buy Vol: Sum of buy volumes.

  • Sell Vol: Sum of sell volumes.

🔹 8. Timer
Remaining time until the close of the current candle.

🔹 9. Add Orders with Mouse + Keyboard
It is possible to add buy or sell orders by holding a key and clicking on the chart.
The buy and sell keys can be customized and selected from a few options (e.g., hold “c” and click to place a buy order, hold “v” and click to place a sell order).

Summary:
This utility is a fast execution panel for MT5, allowing market buys and sells with predefined TP and SL, as well as managing orders (cancel, close, close+cancel) and monitoring results and volumes in real time.


