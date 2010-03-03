RSIMA Concept
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Caroline Njeri Wainaina
- Sürüm: 1.0
RSIMA Concept combines the RSI indicator with moving averages (MA) to generate trading signals. RSI is used to determine whether the market is overbought or oversold, while MA is used to determine price trends. A buy signal is generated when RSI is overbought, and the price is above the MA; a sell signal is generated when RSI is oversold or when the MA produces a death cross. All the best as you try the bot