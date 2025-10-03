Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Check all of our products here: All Products

Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Type: Custom Technical Trading Indicator





Level: Intermediate





Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)





Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading





Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

What Does This Indicator Do?

The Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MT5 is a powerful Price Action + Volume tool.

When a sequence of consecutive candles closes higher, the indicator builds an up wave and generates a buy signal.





When the market structure changes and candles start closing lower, it creates a down wave and generates a sell signal.





This makes it simple to:

Identify trend reversals

Capture breakouts

Follow market momentum in any instrument

Settings & Parameters

Trend Detection Length – number of candles used to define trend shifts





Downtrend Histograms – option to display bearish waves below zero





Additional Parameters:





Tester Settings – for backtesting & strategy optimization







Alert Settings – real-time alerts and notifications on every signal





Benefits of Using This Indicator

Accurate Reversal Detection – highlights potential reversal and continuation zones in trending or ranging markets





Universal Application – works seamlessly on all markets: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices





Boosts Confidence – clear buy/sell signals help traders improve entries and exits





User-Friendly – designed for both intermediate and professional traders





Versatile Tool – combine with moving averages, support & resistance, or other technical indicators for stronger trading strategies





Why Choose This Indicator?

The Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MT5 brings clarity to price action by merging wave analysis with volume, giving traders a professional tool to anticipate market moves.

Add it to your trading arsenal today and enhance your trend analysis, entry timing, and risk management.