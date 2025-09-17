Smart Target Lines

🧠 SMARTTARGETLINES – PRECISION TARGET VISUALIZER FOR MT4

The ultimate tool for traders who want to see exactly where price must go to hit their profit or equity targets — for BUY, SELL, and NET positions.

🎯 KEY BENEFITS

✔️ Draws dynamic BUY, SELL, and NET TARGET LINES

✔️ Shows real-time price targets based on your equity or profit goals

✔️ Displays distance-to-target in points, dollars, or both

✔️ Includes a glowing corner label that changes color as you approach your goal

✔️ Clean design, easy to read, and highly customizable

📊 WHAT THIS TOOL DOES

SmartTargetLines tracks your open trades and draws:

🔹 BUY TARGET LINE – where price needs to rise to hit your Buy goal

🔹 SELL TARGET LINE – where price must fall to hit your Sell goal

🔹 NET TARGET LINE – combined target for all Buy and Sell trades on the symbol

Each line has a floating label that shows:

• Your target amount (Profit or Equity)

• Distance from the current price

• Direction (Up / Down) in points or dollars

Lines update automatically in real time.

💡 NET@ EQUITY TRACKER LABEL

A compact corner label shows:

NET@ 1.08630 ($8.12)

It changes color based on your position:

🔵 Cyan = Target reached

🟢 Green = Getting closer

🔴 Red = Moving away

⚪ Gray = Neutral / unchanged

You can choose where to place the label (top-right, bottom-left, etc.) and customize font size, padding, and sensitivity.

⚙️ MAIN SETTINGS

Target Mode – Choose between Profit ($) or Equity ($)

Target Profit / Target Equity – Define your custom target

Points Per Dollar – Perfect for BTCUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), etc.

Distance Display – Show Points , Dollars , or Both

Show/Hide Lines – Toggle Buy , Sell , Net , or Combined Avg

Symbol Suffix Filter – Compatible with “EURUSDm”, “BTCUSD.c”, etc.

Line Styles – Customize color, width, and dash type

Label Positioning – Use screen % for clean layout

Close Proximity Trigger – Sets how close is considered “near target”

📌 WHO IS THIS FOR?

• Grid traders managing multi-entry baskets

• Traders using hedging or martingale strategies

• BTCUSD and XAUUSD traders who need precision targeting

• Manual traders looking for visual goal tracking

• EA developers wanting to overlay profit goals on screen

📘 EXAMPLE SCENARIO

You have 3 Buy trades on BTCUSD and want to close them all when total profit reaches $50.

Just set:

→ Target Mode = Profit

→ Target Profit = 50

The tool will instantly draw a BUY TARGET LINE where price must reach to hit that goal, based on your current weighted average entry.

You can also do this with Sell targets, Net targets, or even switch to Equity-based tracking.

🛠️ TECHNICAL DETAILS

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

• Type: Overlay Utility (non-repainting)

• Update speed: Real-time (on every tick)

• Lightweight and clean: No panel, no popup clutter

🔓 SMARTTARGETLINES MAKES YOUR CHART SMARTER.

SEE YOUR TARGETS. CONTROL YOUR TRADES.



