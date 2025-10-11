TP Exposure Matrix

📊 TP Exposure Matrix (MT4)

Version 1.0 — Created by Hani Mabad (fxdancer)


---

> Installation:

1️⃣ Place the file in MQL4\Indicators\

2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 4

3️⃣ Find it under Navigator → Indicators → Custom → TP Exposure Matrix

4️⃣ Attach to any chart (it will open in a subwindow automatically)


🔍 Overview

TP Exposure Matrix is a professional dashboard-style indicator that gives you a complete summary of all open positions — organized neatly in a subwindow below your chart.
It clearly displays each symbol’s direction (Buy / Sell), the expected profit at Take Profit, the live P/L for trades without TP, and the total lots (TP / Total).

This indicator is read-only and lightweight — it never places or modifies trades. Its sole purpose is to give you a real-time, transparent view of your total market exposure and profit expectations.


---

🧭 Key Features

Compact subwindow display — leaves your chart clean and uncluttered.

Grouped by symbol and direction — combines all Buy and Sell trades for the same pair.

Expected P/L at TP — precisely calculated using tick size, tick value, and lot volume.

Live P/L for no-TP trades — optional display for positions still running without a target.

Flexible Totals Logic — choose to total all, only buys, only sells, match net exposure, or a custom symbol list.

Footer “TOTAL” summary — shows the combined expected profit and optional live P/L.

Safe object cleanup — all labels and objects are deleted automatically when you remove the indicator.

Zero impact on trading — no DLLs, no WebRequests, and minimal CPU usage.



---

⚙ Inputs and Customization

The indicator gives you full control over layout, spacing, and colors:

Layout: Offset Y, Header Spacing, Row Height, Footer Gap, Font Name & Size
Columns: X-positions for Symbol, P/L, and Lots
Colors: Choose colors for Buy, Sell, No TP, Header, and Footer
Behavior: Show Header, Show Live P/L, Show Zero Groups, Only Positive Live P/L
Totals Mode: All / Buys / Sells / Match Net / Custom List
Formatting: Font color rules, combined lot format text, and custom object prefix

Everything can be tailored to your chart style and personal preference.


---

📈 How to Use

1. Attach TP Exposure Matrix to any MT4 chart.


2. The indicator instantly scans all open trades in your account.


3. It lists each symbol’s Buy and Sell groups, along with expected profit and lot totals.


4. The final footer line displays your overall exposure and profit targets.



You’ll immediately see where your risk and potential profit are concentrated — without switching between charts.


---

💡 Why Traders Like It

Clear and intuitive layout

Real-time updates for every symbol

Works with any broker and symbol suffix

Helps manage total exposure and TP goals

Safe and transparent — strictly informational



---

🧩 Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframes: All

Symbols: Any (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, etc.)

Dependencies: None — no external files or DLLs required.



---

📜 Version 1.0 Highlights

Clean subwindow layout

Grouped symbol display (Buy/Sell)

Multiple totals modes

Optional live P/L view

Complete color and spacing customization

Automatic object cleanup



---

👤 Author

Developer of advanced exposure dashboards and trade-management tools for MT4 & MT5.
Focused on clarity, precision, and reliable visual analytics for traders
