TrapSniper Pro is a professional-grade indicator built to detect genuine price action setups while identifying potential market manipulation zones.

It combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with smart filtering logic to highlight areas where institutional players may be trapping liquidity before major price reversals or continuations.

This tool is designed for traders who rely on price action, smart money concepts, and clean chart analysis without unnecessary noise. It provides visual and analytical confirmation of both high-quality trading opportunities and potential trap areas to avoid false entries.

Key Features

Comprehensive Price Action Detection

Automatically identifies major candlestick formations such as Pin Bars, Engulfing Patterns, Inside Bars, and Outside Bars. Each setup is validated using wick-to-body ratios and bar-size filters to ensure accuracy and relevance. Market Maker Trap Recognition

Detects areas where manipulation may occur, such as false breakouts and liquidity sweeps, allowing traders to anticipate reversals or continuation setups with greater confidence. Dynamic Multi-Pattern Analysis

The indicator runs simultaneous detection logic for multiple patterns across all symbols and timeframes, providing flexibility for both intraday and swing traders. High-Quality Setup Highlighting

Distinguishes normal price action patterns from high-quality setups using enhanced internal filters, color-coded signals, and sensitivity adjustments. Fully Customizable Parameters

Includes detailed configuration options for wick ratios, body ratios, and pattern confirmation rules. Traders can easily adapt the indicator to their own style or asset type. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Designed to perform efficiently across all chart timeframes—from 1-minute scalping to daily and weekly swing analysis—without performance degradation.

Input Parameters Overview

Price Action Settings Enable/Disable detection of Pin Bars, Engulfing, Inside, and Outside Bars Adjust wick-to-body ratio for Pin Bars Define the minimum engulfing size multiplier Modify pattern strength filters

Visualization and Alerts Choose signal colors and arrow styles Optionally enable alerts for newly detected patterns Configure warning markers for manipulation zones



How It Helps

TrapSniper Pro simplifies the trader’s decision-making process by filtering out weak setups and visually highlighting genuine price action signals.

It brings institutional-style pattern analysis to the retail chart, offering a balance between clean presentation and deep analytical power.

This indicator is ideal for traders using Smart Money Concepts, ICT-based frameworks, or anyone seeking a more reliable and structured approach to price action trading.

Recommended Use

Combine with higher timeframe structure analysis for best accuracy.

Use as a confirmation tool alongside liquidity zones or session ranges.

Suitable for Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto pairs.

Summary

TrapSniper Pro is not a repainting tool or an automated trading system—it is a precise analytical companion that assists traders in recognizing market intent, timing entries with confidence, and avoiding the traps often set by market makers.

Its balance of simplicity, customization, and accuracy makes it a professional-grade solution for traders who value clarity, structure, and informed decision-making.