SmartLevel Panel

MQL5 SmartLevel Panel with Auto-Update Level Lines

Description

This SmartLevel Panel is a powerful and intuitive trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders place orders with precision and efficiency. The panel features intelligent Level Lines that automatically update with price movements and are automatically removed if not confirmed within 1 minutes, preventing forgotten pending orders.

Key Features

Smart Level Line Management

  • Auto-Update Functionality: The BuyLevelLine and SellLevelLine automatically adjust to follow the market's bid/ask price in real-time.
  • Automatic Order Type Detection: Intelligently identifies and displays the order type (BUY LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL LIMIT, SELL STOP, or MARKET) based on the line's position relative to the current price.
  • Integrated Information Labels: Displays full order information (type and price) directly on the chart next to the level line.

Automatic Expiry System

  • 2-Minute Time-Out: Level lines are automatically cleared if the user does not press the confirmation button within 1 minutes of activation.
  • Safety Feature: Eliminates the risk of accidentally leaving outdated order lines on the chart.

Comprehensive Order Management

  • Close by Type: Dedicated buttons to close all Buy positions, Sell positions, or Pending orders individually.
  • Close by Profit/Loss: Strategic buttons to close all profitable trades or all losing trades, facilitating effective risk and money management.
  • Close All: One-click solution to close all open positions and pending orders for the symbol.

Flexible Customization

  • Adjust Lot Size, Stop Loss (in points), and Take Profit (in points) directly from the panel's input fields.
  • Multi-Symbol Support: Trade the current chart symbol or a different symbol specified in the input parameters.

How to Use

  1. Activate Mode: Click the BUY or SELL button to activate the order placement mode and create a level line.
  2. Adjust Price: Drag the Level Line to your desired entry price. The line and its label will update automatically as the market moves.
  3. Confirm Order: Click the "Confirm Order" button within 1 minutes to place the order with the specified Lot, Stop Loss, and Take Profit values.
  4. Manage Trades: Use the various Close buttons to manage your open and pending orders efficiently.

Input Parameters

  • Lot size: Default volume for new orders.
  • Stop Loss: Default Stop Loss value in points.
  • Take Profit: Default Take Profit value in points.
  • Symbol Name: Leave empty for the current chart symbol or specify another symbol.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Language: MQL5
  • Timeframe: All timeframes
  • Symbols: All symbols (configurable)

Advantages

  • Intuitive and user-friendly visual interface.
  • Automates manual tasks for faster and more accurate order placement.
  • Built-in risk management tools.
  • Saves significant time and reduces human error.

Note

  • Always test thoroughly in a demo environment before using real funds.
  • Adjust the input parameters (especially Stop Loss and Take Profit) to fit your personal trading strategy.
  • The panel is designed to automatically clean up unconfirmed level lines after 2 minutes.

Tags: Trading Panel, Auto Trading, SmartLevel Panel, Order Management, Risk Management, Money Management, Stop Loss, Take Profit, MQL5, MetaTrader 5

Ideal for traders seeking to optimize their order entry workflow and enhance their risk management process.

video tutorial: https://youtu.be/t4rG_HoPf08


Produits recommandés
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicateurs
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Supply and Demand Zones MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicateurs
The   Supply and Demand Zones indicator   is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does no
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicateurs
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "full" v
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Elder SafeZone Long
Financial Trading Seminars Inc.
Indicateurs
SafeZone is a method for setting stops on the basis of recent volatility, outside the level of market noise. It is described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. In an uptrend, SafeZone defines noise as that portion of the current bar that extends below the low of the previous bar, going against the prevailing trend. It averages the noise level over a period of time and multiplies it by a trader-selected factor. For long trades, SafeZone subtracts the average noise level, multiplied by a factor
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicateurs
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Gap island MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one). Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Polynomial Regression Channel MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Buy 1 get 1 free how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicateurs
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Visual Range Indicator MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Explore the Power of Precision with the Range Indicator! This cutting-edge indicator is designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market range movements. However, it is essential to note that the Visual Range Indicator is not optimized—it has been crafted for you to tailor it to your trading needs and optimize it for your unique strategy. Your mastery and customization will unlock its true potential! The Strategy Behind the Range Indicator The Visual Range Indicator focuses on ide
Market Structure Confluence for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
OVERVIEW This script is called "Market Structure Confluence" and it combines classic market structure analysis with a dynamic volatility-based band system to detect shifts in trend and momentum more reliably. It tracks key swing points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to define the trend, then overlays a basis and ATR-smoothed volatility bands to catch rejection signals and highlight potential inflection points in the market. CONCEPTS Market structure is the foundation
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
3.75 (4)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repainting, non redrawing et non lagging, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. Le "Système de Trading de Support et Résistance Intelligent" est un indicateur avancé conçu pour les traders novices et expérimentés. Il permet aux traders de bénéficier de précision et de confiance sur le marché du forex. Ce système complet combine plus de 7 strat
Supply demand zone confirm MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicateurs
Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicateurs
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
SSL Indicator
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicateurs
Indicateur SSL pour MetaTrader 5 - Puissant Outil Suiveur de Tendances L'indicateur SSL est un outil de suivi de tendance très efficace et fiable, conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les tendances du marché avec facilité et précision. Basé sur des moyennes mobiles, l'indicateur SSL (Step Stop Line) change de couleur et fournit des signaux visuels clairs lorsqu'il y a une potentielle inversion de tendance. Cet outil est idéal pour les traders cherchant à tirer parti des tendances fortes du
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicateurs
L'indicateur DYJ BoS identifie et marque automatiquement les éléments essentiels des changements de structure du marché, notamment : Rupture de structure (BoS) : détectée lorsque le prix effectue un mouvement significatif, franchissant un point de structure précédent. Il marque les lignes de tendance haussière et baissière possibles (UP & DN, c'est-à-dire de nouveaux sommets et de nouveaux creux continus), et une fois que le prix franchit ces lignes, il marque des flèches rouges (BEAR) et ver
Elder SafeZone Short
Financial Trading Seminars Inc.
Indicateurs
SafeZone is a method for setting stops on the basis of recent volatility, outside the level of market noise. It is described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. In a downtrend, SafeZone defines noise as the portion of the current bar that extends above the high of the previous bar, against the downtrend. It averages the noise level over a period of time and multiplies it by a trader-selected factor. For short trades, it adds the average noise level, multiplied by a factor, to the latest high t
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est actuellement en version bêta. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en cours de développement et de petits bugs peuvent apparaître. Si vous rencontrez un problème, merci de le signaler — vos retours nous aident à améliorer le produit. Le prix augmentera après la sortie officielle. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depuis des chaînes ou groupes Telegram vers votre compte MetaTrader 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Plus de l'auteur
Local Trade Copiier MT5
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Local Trade Copiier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone l
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicateurs
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5 . Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your averag
DCA Hedging
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm Overview DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets. Key Features DCA Strategy:   Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously
DCA Smart
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
DCA Smart EA - Advanced Multi-Function Algorithm Overview DCA Smart EA is a versatile automated and semi-automated trading robot. It is expertly designed to implement sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Hedging, and inter-account trade copying strategies. The EA operates independently to eliminate emotional trading and optimize position averaging in volatile markets. Through its intuitive dashboard, you can configure automatic hedging or execute manual hedging commands with a single cli
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Hi Traders, Have you ever traded using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) method with limit orders and wanted to set up Take Profit automatically? This   DCA Limit Auto TP Panel   is the perfect tool to support your strategy. Key Features: Lot Size:   Configure the lot size for your pending orders. Martingale:   Automatically increase the lot size for subsequent pending orders. Take Profit:   Set your profit target in points and activate automatic Take Profit. Stop Loss:   Define your risk managem
Multi Time frame
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicateurs
Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator Description: Tired of switching between charts to analyze multiple timeframes? The Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator solves this problem by displaying candlestick data from any higher time frame directly on your current chart. Gain a broader market context and make more informed trading decisions without the clutter. Key Features: View Any Timeframe: Easily display candles from any larger time period (e.g., see H1 candles on your M15 chart). Customizable Appeara
Buy Sell Multiple
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description: Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features: Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot size
