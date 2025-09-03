TrendLine Manager

TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant

TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you.

What it does:

  • Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger
  • Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines
  • Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines
  • Works with sloped trendlines, not just horizontal price levels
  • Monitors multiple positions and lines simultaneously

How it works: Simply draw trendlines on your chart and tell the EA what each line should do. Mark a line as "Stop Loss" and it will close your trades if price touches it. Set another as "Take Profit" and it handles your exits. Draw "Entry" lines and the EA opens new positions when price crosses them.

Key features:

  • Clean, modern interface that shows all your active lines
  • Real-time position monitoring with profit/loss tracking
  • Flexible trigger options: instant touch or bar close confirmation
  • Risk management tools with automatic lot size calculation
  • Works on any timeframe and supports multiple trading strategies

The EA is designed for traders who use trendline analysis but want automation to handle the execution. Whether you're scalping on lower timeframes or swing trading on daily charts, TrendLine Manager keeps watch while you focus on analysis.

Perfect for traders who draw support, resistance, and breakout lines but don't want to sit glued to their screens waiting for price action.


Comentários
Thitikorn Chueapirom
94
Thitikorn Chueapirom 2025.10.25 08:42 
 

I’ve tested the system and it works very well. One feature I’d love to see improved is the ability to set pending orders directly on Horizontal Lines. Adding this functionality would make the workflow even smoother and more intuitive for traders.

Thitikorn Chueapirom
94
Thitikorn Chueapirom 2025.10.25 08:42 
 

I’ve tested the system and it works very well. One feature I’d love to see improved is the ability to set pending orders directly on Horizontal Lines. Adding this functionality would make the workflow even smoother and more intuitive for traders.

Mirel Daniel Gheonu
2846
Resposta do desenvolvedor Mirel Daniel Gheonu 2025.10.31 18:31
Hello,
Thanks for the review, I understand that it doesn't have the option you want but it's called TrendLine Manager, if you want horizontal lines you can download a dedicated Manager for that!
Thank you!
Responder ao comentário