Riskmanagment by jsforex

Stop Overtrading. Protect Your Capital.

Tired of impulse entries, overtrading and positions without a Stop Loss?
This risk manager enforces your discipline automatically: daily entry limits, mandatory Stop Loss, and a hard 1% risk cap per position. You focus on setups—it enforces the rules.

What you get

  • Blocks overtrading – daily entry cap (e.g., 2). The 3rd entry is closed—only that one.

  • 1% risk per position – if the risk to SL exceeds your cap, that position is closed (only that one).

  • Mandatory Stop Loss – any position without a valid SL is closed immediately.

  • Set-and-forget discipline – account-wide enforcement, 24/5, using broker server time.

How it works

  • Monitors all open positions across your account (any symbol).

  • Counts today’s entries from history (not just open ones), so nothing slips through.

  • Closes only the violator; compliant positions remain untouched.

  • Runs even without ticks via OnTimer.

Default rules

  • Max Entries / Day: 2 (adjustable).

  • Max Risk / Position: 1% of balance (adjustable).

  • Valid SL required: missing/invalid SL → immediate close.

  • Time source: TimeCurrent() (broker server).

  • Hedging & Netting: fully supported.

  • No Martingale • No Grid – pure risk utility.

Works with mobile orders, too ✅

Place trades from the MT5 mobile app and your rules still apply as long as the EA is running on your desktop terminal or a VPS.

In other words: attach the EA on PC/VPS → you can open/manage trades from phone → the EA enforces the rules on your account.

Key inputs

  • MaxEntriesPerDay – daily entry cap (e.g., 2)

  • RiskPercent – max risk per position (e.g., 1.0 = 1%)

  • LogVerbose – detailed logs in the “Experts” tab

  • (Branding, optional) ShowBrandLabel , BrandText , BrandFontSize , BrandColor , BrandX/Y

Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to one chart (any symbol).

  2. Set your MaxEntriesPerDay and RiskPercent .

  3. Trade normally (desktop or mobile). Ensure each entry has a valid SL.

  4. Check “Experts” tab for clear reasons when something is closed.

FAQ

Does this EA open trades? No—it’s a risk manager. It only monitors and closes violations.
Will it close winning trades? Only if they lack a valid SL or exceed your max risk per position.
What happens with the 3rd trade of the day? The latest entry of the day is closed; earlier compliant trades continue.
Mobile usage? Fully supported when the EA is running on PC/VPS. Trades opened from the phone are enforced by the EA.



