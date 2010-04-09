Riskmanagment by jsforex

Stop Overtrading. Protect Your Capital.

Tired of impulse entries, overtrading and positions without a Stop Loss?

This risk manager enforces your discipline automatically: daily entry limits, mandatory Stop Loss, and a hard 1% risk cap per position. You focus on setups—it enforces the rules.

What you get

Blocks overtrading – daily entry cap (e.g., 2). The 3rd entry is closed—only that one .

1% risk per position – if the risk to SL exceeds your cap, that position is closed (only that one) .

Mandatory Stop Loss – any position without a valid SL is closed immediately .

Set-and-forget discipline – account-wide enforcement, 24/5, using broker server time.

How it works

Monitors all open positions across your account (any symbol).

Counts today’s entries from history (not just open ones), so nothing slips through.

Closes only the violator ; compliant positions remain untouched.

Runs even without ticks via OnTimer.

Default rules

Max Entries / Day: 2 (adjustable).

Max Risk / Position: 1% of balance (adjustable).

Valid SL required: missing/invalid SL → immediate close.

Time source: TimeCurrent() (broker server).

Hedging & Netting: fully supported.

No Martingale • No Grid – pure risk utility.

Works with mobile orders, too ✅

Place trades from the MT5 mobile app and your rules still apply as long as the EA is running on your desktop terminal or a VPS.

In other words: attach the EA on PC/VPS → you can open/manage trades from phone → the EA enforces the rules on your account.

Key inputs

MaxEntriesPerDay – daily entry cap (e.g., 2)

RiskPercent – max risk per position (e.g., 1.0 = 1%)

LogVerbose – detailed logs in the “Experts” tab

(Branding, optional) ShowBrandLabel , BrandText , BrandFontSize , BrandColor , BrandX/Y

Quick start

Attach the EA to one chart (any symbol). Set your MaxEntriesPerDay and RiskPercent . Trade normally (desktop or mobile). Ensure each entry has a valid SL. Check “Experts” tab for clear reasons when something is closed.

FAQ

Does this EA open trades? No—it’s a risk manager. It only monitors and closes violations.

Will it close winning trades? Only if they lack a valid SL or exceed your max risk per position.

What happens with the 3rd trade of the day? The latest entry of the day is closed; earlier compliant trades continue.

Mobile usage? Fully supported when the EA is running on PC/VPS. Trades opened from the phone are enforced by the EA.









