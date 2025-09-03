Riskmanagment by jsforex
- 实用工具
- Rinor Aliu
- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 12 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Tired of impulse entries, overtrading and positions without a Stop Loss?
This risk manager enforces your discipline automatically: daily entry limits, mandatory Stop Loss, and a hard 1% risk cap per position. You focus on setups—it enforces the rules.
What you get
-
Blocks overtrading – daily entry cap (e.g., 2). The 3rd entry is closed—only that one.
-
1% risk per position – if the risk to SL exceeds your cap, that position is closed (only that one).
-
Mandatory Stop Loss – any position without a valid SL is closed immediately.
-
Set-and-forget discipline – account-wide enforcement, 24/5, using broker server time.
How it works
-
Monitors all open positions across your account (any symbol).
-
Counts today’s entries from history (not just open ones), so nothing slips through.
-
Closes only the violator; compliant positions remain untouched.
-
Runs even without ticks via OnTimer.
Default rules
-
Max Entries / Day: 2 (adjustable).
-
Max Risk / Position: 1% of balance (adjustable).
-
Valid SL required: missing/invalid SL → immediate close.
-
Time source: TimeCurrent() (broker server).
-
Hedging & Netting: fully supported.
-
No Martingale • No Grid – pure risk utility.
Works with mobile orders, too ✅
Place trades from the MT5 mobile app and your rules still apply as long as the EA is running on your desktop terminal or a VPS.
In other words: attach the EA on PC/VPS → you can open/manage trades from phone → the EA enforces the rules on your account.
Key inputs
-
MaxEntriesPerDay – daily entry cap (e.g., 2)
-
RiskPercent – max risk per position (e.g., 1.0 = 1%)
-
LogVerbose – detailed logs in the “Experts” tab
-
(Branding, optional) ShowBrandLabel , BrandText , BrandFontSize , BrandColor , BrandX/Y
Quick start
-
Attach the EA to one chart (any symbol).
-
Set your MaxEntriesPerDay and RiskPercent .
-
Trade normally (desktop or mobile). Ensure each entry has a valid SL.
-
Check “Experts” tab for clear reasons when something is closed.
FAQ
Does this EA open trades? No—it’s a risk manager. It only monitors and closes violations.
Will it close winning trades? Only if they lack a valid SL or exceed your max risk per position.
What happens with the 3rd trade of the day? The latest entry of the day is closed; earlier compliant trades continue.
Mobile usage? Fully supported when the EA is running on PC/VPS. Trades opened from the phone are enforced by the EA.