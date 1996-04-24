Trade Panel Pro MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Elvis Wangai Muriithi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart.
Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface.
|Important: Price will increase with 40USD after every 5 purchases
Key Features
Fast Trade Execution
-
Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the panel.
-
One-click order execution without delays.
-
Pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) directly from the panel.
Advanced Lot & Risk Management
-
Position sizing by:
-
% of Balance
-
% of Equity
-
Fixed Money
-
Fixed Lot
-
-
Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance.
-
Adjustable position split (scale in/out with partial positions).
Stop Loss & Take Profit Controls
-
Drag & drop stop loss and take profit lines directly on the chart.
-
Real-time update of risk in USD, lots, and R:R ratio while moving lines.
-
Smart labels show your stop loss, take profit, and entry details.
Real-time price alerts
- Pop up alert
- Push notifications (To your phone)
Trade Information Dashboard
-
Live display of account balance, equity.
-
Real-time open trade info (gain %, profit/loss).
-
Risk-to-Reward ratio automatically calculated.