Trade Panel Pro MT5

Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart.

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface.

Important: Price will increase with 40USD after every 5 purchases

Key Features

  Fast Trade Execution

  • Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the panel.

  • One-click order execution without delays.

  • Pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) directly from the panel.

  Advanced Lot & Risk Management

  • Position sizing by:

    • % of Balance

    • % of Equity

    • Fixed Money

    • Fixed Lot

  • Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance.

  • Adjustable position split (scale in/out with partial positions).

 Stop Loss & Take Profit Controls

  • Drag & drop stop loss and take profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Real-time update of risk in USD, lots, and R:R ratio while moving lines.

  • Smart labels show your stop loss, take profit, and entry details.

Real-time price alerts

  • Pop up alert
  • Push notifications (To your phone)

Trade Information Dashboard

  • Live display of account balance, equity.

  • Real-time open trade info (gain %, profit/loss).

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio automatically calculated.



Önerilen ürünler
Lotsize calculator for deriv and synthetic indices
Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account: Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding val
PriceActionCore
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Yardımcı programlar
PriceActionCore (MT5) – Saf Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesi - ( MİNİMUM SATIŞ FİYATI $30 USD. Bir kez ödeyin, göstergeye sonsuz sahip olun.) Yazar: Everton Sürüm: 1.50 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Platformda açıklama görünümünü etkinleştirmeyi unutmayın! Saf Fiyat Hareketi Profili Temiz grafikler, sadece mumlar (göstergesiz). Yatay çizgiler: destek, direnç, günlük kapanış, önceki günün yüksek ve düşüğü. Geri çekilmeler, kırılmalar ve dönüşler işlemleri yapan trader'lar tarafından kullanılır. Göster
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 5'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı ta
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
RiskManagerCalc
Ramadhan Omurana
Yardımcı programlar
Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Yardımcı programlar
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Yardımcı programlar
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
SubWindow OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Yardımcı programlar
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Position counter
Brian Kipkoech Cherus
Yardımcı programlar
This simple Expert Advisor (EA) provides a real-time count of the number of open positions for the current currency pair in your trading account. Features: Real-time Position Count: Accurately tracks and displays the number of open positions for the current symbol on the chart. Reliable and Efficient: Employs a robust and efficient algorithm to count positions. Easy to Use: No input parameters required. Simply attach the EA to any chart of the desired currency pair. Compact and Lightweight: Mini
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Yardımcı programlar
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Virgilio Trading Helper
Luigi Lopez
Yardımcı programlar
Virgilio is a multifunction control panel consisting of several panels, each of which performs one of the most useful functions used by traders. Its aesthetic is unique, designed to blend into any working environment and offer a user experience that makes work even more enjoyable. Its operativity is simple and intuitive, developed with attention to details to be as userfriendly as possible. Its main panel displays all the basic account and chart data. The first panel offers the user the possib
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Yardımcı programlar
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Yardımcı programlar
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Yardımcı programlar
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 4] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument fr
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (555)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $50 kopya: 17 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Prop Drawdown Manager MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Drawdown Manager is a sophisticated utility tool designed to assist traders in effectively managing and minimizing the impact of drawdowns within their forex trading accounts. Drawdowns, which represent the reduction in capital from peak to trough, are an inevitable aspect of trading, but they can be detrimental if not managed properly. This utility provides traders with a suite of features aimed at controlling drawdowns and preserving trading capital: 1.   Drawdown Thresholds : Traders can
Sniper Entries AI MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Sniper Entries AI  is a powerful, intelligent indicator designed for traders seeking precise entry points at potential market reversals. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes price patterns across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay informed of trend shifts, no matter the scale of their trades. Key Features of Sniper Entries AI: High-Precision Reversal Signals : The indicator scans market movements to identify precise reversal points and continuation, giving you a compe
The London Breakout
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
SnD Zones Indicator MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the   Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and custom
Crispr
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRISPR is a complex EA which uses more than 6 both traditional and custom indicators to generate high-probability trading setups. Each indicator is a combination of a filter and an entry which has contributed to its stable balance curve over the last 13 years. All trade settings such as SL, TP and trailing stop have been set internally with optimized values which makes the EA a plug and play without having to change the inputs. Moreover, this EA also has a risk monitoring feature to track both d
SnD Zones Indicator MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Göstergeler
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customiz
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt