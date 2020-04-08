CSMCurrencyPRO
- Göstergeler
- Marcos Martins
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📌 Description in English
Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator
The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets.
✔️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak.
✔️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy.
✔️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between currencies occurs.
✔️ Works on any asset — Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), XAUGBP, indices, and CFDs.
⚙️ Key Features
-
Real-time statistical measurement of each currency strength.
-
Calculation based on price percentage variation.
-
Normalized 0–100 scale for easy comparison.
-
Dynamic and customizable side panel.
-
Weight configuration for each timeframe (M1 to MN1).
-
Automatic alerts when strength conditions are met.
📊 Perfect for
-
Price Action traders.
-
Correlation and arbitrage strategies.
-
Identifying currency imbalances for precise entries.