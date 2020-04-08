CSMCurrencyPRO

📌 Description in English

Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator

The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets.

✔️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak.
✔️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy.
✔️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between currencies occurs.
✔️ Works on any asset — Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), XAUGBP, indices, and CFDs.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Real-time statistical measurement of each currency strength.

  • Calculation based on price percentage variation.

  • Normalized 0–100 scale for easy comparison.

  • Dynamic and customizable side panel.

  • Weight configuration for each timeframe (M1 to MN1).

  • Automatic alerts when strength conditions are met.

📊 Perfect for

  • Price Action traders.

  • Correlation and arbitrage strategies.

  • Identifying currency imbalances for precise entries.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt