GainMachine
- Experts
- Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🔹 GainMachine EA – Precision-Powered Profit Automation
GainMachine is a smart, automated trading system designed to strategically detect market dips and exploit them through scaled-in buy orders and a dynamic profit target based on the duration positions are held.
✅ Key Features:
Buy on Dip: Takes advantage of both pip-based and percentage-based price drops.
Dynamic Profit Target: The required profit increases over time, preventing premature position closures.
Automated Position Management: Opens and closes trades based on dip detection and profitability rules.
Easy Customization: All key parameters (lot size, pip drop, profit targets) are user-configurable.
Compatible with all MT5 brokers and runs 24/7.
Ideal for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major pairs.
📌 Recommended Use Cases:
Scalping in calm market conditions
Swing trading with staggered entries
Fully automated trading without the need for constant monitoring
🎯 Slogan:
"Turn every dip into gain – automatically."