[Nano Plasma] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot.

Nano Plasma is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD pair using special Fibonacci levels as the basis for its technical analysis. This EA uses Instant Order, and there are settings for both Static Grid and Dynamic Grid grid models. It has reliable risk settings and Drowdown control, and there is a notification feature that can be sent to your mobile phone.

Normal Price $347 (for 10 copies), (Final price $1297) (Prices will be updated over time).

* download more complete documentation here: You canmore complete documentation here: NanoPlasma_Doc.zip

This EA is designed in such a way that it is suitable for those of you who are beginners and also for those of you who are advanced but don't want to always control the charts.

In addition, this Expert Advisor is equipped with reliable financial management in handling floating, and is equipped with complete documentation for user guidance.

Create ease and comfort in trading on the GOLD market with Nano Plasma.

Recommendations:

Timeframe: H1.

Pair: XAUUSD.

Minimum initial deposit : $500 and recommended $1000.

: $500 and recommended $1000. Leverage: 1:500.

Broker: low/raw spread broker (TickMill/etc).

Account type: Hedged.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

Auto Lot : For dimamis lot use.

: For dimamis lot use. Risk Ratio : Settings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.

: Drowdown Manager : Option to increase protection on trades.

: Option to increase protection on trades. Trailing Point/Stop : Customizable order closing handling features.

: Customizable order closing handling features. Maximum Spread Limitation : Adjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.

: Grid Control : Reliable model grid settings can be adjusted.

: Reliable model grid settings can be adjusted. Display Panel : Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.

: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel. Push Notif MQID: A powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.

Suport Trade Model:

Single Trade Trades that only carry out 1 open order in 1 session. Full Grid Grid trading all orders are closed with trailing stop/TP. (as in the video description) Combination Grid Grid model where a certain number of orders will be trailing and if the number of grids exceeds the trailing number then it will use the target profit to close the position.



(this is as implemented in the default settings).

Risk Warning:

Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).

Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.







