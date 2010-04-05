EA Xauusd

Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD)


This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD) and operates with 2-digit decimal precision. The system supports both buy and sell trading strategies, allowing it to take advantage of market movements in either direction.


The EA runs on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, making it suitable for medium- to long-term trading strategies. It is ideal for traders looking for a more stable and less noisy trading environment compared to lower timeframes.


Key Features:


  • Dedicated to trading gold only (XAU/USD)
  • Supports both Buy and Sell operations
  • Uses 2-digit precision for gold pricing (e.g., 2345.67)
  • Optimized for use on the H4 timeframe
  • Designed for swing or position trading strategies



This system is best suited for traders who prefer automated, longer-term strategies that focus on significant market trends and price swings in the gold market.


