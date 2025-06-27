FadeStormPro EA – Low-Risk Reversal Trading for Consistent Profits

FadeStormPro EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on sharp, volatile price moves by executing high-probability reversal (fade) trades. Proven to deliver consistent results on EURUSD, USDCAD, and other major currency pairs, FadeStormPro combines multiple institutional-grade detection methods, robust risk management, and professional trade management features to generate profits in various market conditions.

This EA employs a low-risk approach with NO martingale or grid strategies.

Key Features

Multi-Method Strong Move Detection:

Detects “storm” moves using price action (large candles, consecutive bars), volatility (ATR spikes, Bollinger Band breaks), momentum (RSI extremes, MACD, divergence), and volume spikes. All detection modules are user-configurable.

Smart Reversal Entries:

Executes fade trades only after confirmation from advanced candlestick patterns (engulfing, pin bar), break-and-retest logic, or momentum exhaustion, reducing false signals and improving entry accuracy.





Dynamic Take Profit & Stop Loss:

Choose from fixed, ATR-based, swing-based, or Fibonacci-based TP/SL. Includes partial take profit and advanced trailing stop for maximizing gains and protecting profits.

Professional Risk Management:

Supports fixed lot or risk-based position sizing, maximum concurrent trades, and full time/day filtering for precise control over trading activity. No martingale or grid strategies are used.

Comprehensive Logging & Visualization:

Color-coded trade comments, detailed logs, and clear parameter organization make monitoring and optimizing your strategy easy.

Adaptable to Multiple Pairs:

While optimized for major currency pairs like EURUSD and USDCAD, FadeStormPro can be easily adapted to other pairs and timeframes. All parameters are fully customizable.

How It Works

Storm Detection:

FadeStormPro scans for strong, impulsive moves using your chosen combination of price action, volatility, momentum, and volume criteria. Fade Confirmation:

The EA waits for a reversal signal (e.g., engulfing candle, pin bar, or break/retest) before entering a trade in the opposite direction of the storm. Trade Management:

Dynamic TP/SL, partial exits, and trailing stops are managed automatically. The EA will only trade during your specified hours and days.

Recommended Settings

Conservative:

Higher Min Confirmations | ATR-based TP/SL | Partial TP: ON

Higher Min Confirmations | ATR-based TP/SL | Partial TP: ON Aggressive:

Lower Min Confirmations | Fixed TP/SL | Trailing SL: ON

This is a newly developed experimental EA that has not yet been deployed on a live trading account. I would greatly appreciate any feedback or suggestions to help refine and improve its performance before live implementation.



