EA onetwothreefourx3 Gold Edition

==========

==========

==========

🛠️ Performance 

https://linktr.ee/deysmacr 🛠️

Backup link > https://shorturl.at/KO5Pf

==========

This EA is a set n forget type. Once attached to GOLD / XAUUSD chart, you can forget it.

Just see your account grow 😳

==========

Broker recommended (EA tuned) > JustMarket (fully tested & optimized)

Register using this link & get 50% auto rebate with daily reimbursement > https://one.justmarkets.link/a/6dgco0za1a

Change your current IB to me & get 50% auto rebate with daily reimbursement. Visit this link for instructions > https://t.me/ea1234x/1

==========

‼️ Other broker ‼️ > 100% not tested & not optimized ⚠️

📢 You may request so that this EA can be tuned to your specified broker. Visit the official Telegram group & DM me there directly. 

==========

📢 Attention & very important ‼️

> Not built to handle prop-firm due to leverage offered is very low & not up to the EA's operational requirement.

==========

🔰 Tailored to properly handle standard & cent account only. Other account types are 100% not tested & not optimized ‼️

Leverage recommended > 1:500

TF > H1 (auto set & lock by this EA)

===

🔼 Standard account > capital-to-lotsize ratio

🛡️ Min capital > 1k USD per 0.01 lotsize

===

⏫ Cent account > capital-to-lotsize ratio

🔅 Min capital > 1k cent per 0.01 lotsize (10 USD)

🔆 Recommended min capital > 10k cent per 0.1 lotsize (100 USD)

✴️ Better min capital > 100k cent per 1 lotsize (1k USD)

==========

🌐 Tip#1 > If you have a balance below 10k USD, built your wealth first using cent account until your account balance surpassed 1000k cent then transfer the whole balance to standard account. I assure you that your account balance would grow faster using this method as this EA have been designed to auto boost overall gained profits once the auto lotsize calculations reached min of 0.1 (i.e. 10k balance regardless of standard / cent account).

♨️ Tip#2 > This EA have been meticulously & rigorously built to resiliently withstand / heavily avoid of choppy / sideway / unfavourable market conditions, therefore, running this EA during news time regardless of impact type is also possible, no need to avoid at all. Backtesting this EA after news time should reflect its performance as mirror-like.

⚙️ Tip#3 > No matter how recent you are done with the back-testing, this EA will produce result like you are doing forward-testing i.e. what you are seeing is the prediction of making profit like no other. 🤗

🧭 Tip#4 > If you are doing back-testing & using non-recommended broker & if the end results satisfies you, then, by all means, you can use this EA using your current broker. 😁

==========

Parameter settings:-

> ContinueTrading > set to false if you want this EA to stop trading after the next running trade or completely do nothing if currently no open trade

> FullPerformanceMode > this is for user sanity check; set to true else this EA will run in a restricted mode

> UseAutoLotSize > leave at true to proportionally increase / decrease lotsize automatically per 1k balance

> ManualLotSize > set your own lotsize manually if you don't bother auto lotsize

> MagicWand > any number will do; to distinguish trades handled by this EA

==========

P/s:-

> I will not promise you guys moon & stars but a slow & steady profit growth is what I am trying to achieve ☺️

> Enjoy your profit 🌟

