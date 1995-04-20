Pivot Points Adjustable

Pivot Points MT4 – Automatic Support and Resistance with Professional Accuracy

Unlock structured technical analysis with Pivot Points MT4, the ultimate indicator that automatically draws key resistance (R1, R2, R3) and support (S1, S2, S3) levels based on the previous day’s price data. Designed for traders who demand clarity, discipline, and a tactical edge in every session.

🔍 What does this indicator do?

  • Automatically calculates and plots daily Pivot Point levels.

  • Clearly shows:

    • Central pivot line (PP)

    • Resistance: R1, R2, R3

    • Support: S1, S2, S3

  • Instantly displays key price zones directly on your chart for fast decision-making.

🎯 Key Benefits:

  • Identifies key zones for entry or exit.

  • ✅ Enhances risk management and target setting.

  • ✅ Works with any pair and timeframe (based on daily data).

  • ✅ Perfect for scalping, swing, or intraday trading.

  • ✅ Clean and customizable visual style.

🧠 Why use Pivot Points?

Pivot Points are widely used by banks, institutions, and professional traders to determine market direction, congestion areas, and possible reversal zones. With this indicator, you'll read the market like the pros.

🚀 Approach every session with strategic clarity.

With Pivot Points MT4, your chart becomes a tactical map. Make data-driven, confident trading decisions.

Önerilen ürünler
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak günün destek ve direnç çizgilerini izleyen bir göstergedir. Bu muhteşem gösterge, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak Pivot Point üzerinden 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve direnç oluşturur. Fiyatların, bir operasyonun olası giriş/çıkış noktalarını algılamanın mümkün olduğu bu destek ve direncin her bir düzeyine uyması harika. Özellikleri 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve 7 seviye direnç Seviyelerin renklerini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın Girişler Pivot Tipi Pivo
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Göstergeler
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Göstergeler
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
AdvanceZigZag
Gholamreza Mohammad Mojaveri
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AdvaneZigZag Indicator Are you tired of the limitations of the traditional ZigZag indicator? Meet AdvaneZigZag, the ultimate tool to simplify your market structure analysis and enhance your trading strategies. Designed with flexibility and precision in mind, AdvaneZigZag brings you advanced features to navigate the market with confidence. Key Features: 1. Enhanced Flexibility:    - While maintaining the familiar simplicity of the conventional ZigZag indicator, AdvaneZigZag offers superior a
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Titan Machinist
Marco De Donno
Yardımcı programlar
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Seviye göstergesi bir önceki günün verilerine dayanır. Matematiksel formül giriş ve çıkış seviyelerini belirler.  Ticaret önerileri. Seviyeler, volatilite göründüğünde Avrupa seansının başında işlem görür. Yetersiz volatilite durumunda, çıkmak için kar almanın yarısını kullanın. Fiyat yarı karla tersine dönerse, tersine döndüğünde de yarı kar alma seviyesinde bir hedef arayın. Fiyat giriş seviyesinden sıçradıysa, ters yönde fiyat ikinci alım karına ulaşabilir. Her zaman bir kopuşa girmemelisi
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Göstergeler
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Pivot
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
The SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator is a powerful trading tool based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the forex market. This indicator has the ability to pinpoint significant price levels that can serve as entry and exit points for trades. It enables traders to analyze the market more effectively and make well-informed decisions. The indicator uses the Fibonacci Golden Ratio to accurately determine support and resistance levels. These levels
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Göstergeler
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Göstergeler
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
FREE
Pivot Point daily
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a daily pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5... .................................also shows levels for 3 last days.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Chart High Low Levels
Igor Pereira Calil
Göstergeler
The Chart High Low Indicator is an indicator for META TRADER 4, with the function of analyzing and showing the weekly MAXIMUM, weekly MINIMUM, monthly MAXIMUM and monthly MINIMUM levels. This can help a lot when creating TrendLine or even plotting your FIBONNACI line, as there is no need to access Internet sites to analyze the MAXIMUM/MINIMUM levels. In graphical analysis, it can assist in breaking HIGH/MIN levels, creating support and resistance breakOuts. There are "mark" functions on the in
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Aroon Classic Göstergesinin Genel Bakışı Aroon Classic göstergesi, bir grafikte trendin oluşumunu ve devamlılığını nicel olarak belirleyen teknik bir araçtır. Trend gücünü ve dönüş noktalarını 0–100 aralığında göstermek için “Aroon Up” ve “Aroon Down” olmak üzere iki çizgi kullanır. Yüksek bir Aroon Up değeri güçlü bir yükseliş trendini, yüksek bir Aroon Down değeri ise güçlü bir düşüş trendini işaret eder. Öne Çıkan Özellikler Trend başlangıcını ve dönüşünü görsel olarak ayırt eder Hesaplama pe
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ATR Stop Loss
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Göstergeler
For all temporalities and all charts. Based on the ATR indicator. Calculates and draws on the chart the appropriate points to place Stop Loss or Take Profit according to the current market volatility. The following inputs can be adjusted for a more customized use of the indicator: ATR_Period: number of previous candles to be taken into account for the calculation. ATR_Multiplier: Number by which the ATR will be multiplied to draw the points on the chart. A low multiplier will mean a high risk a
SuperTrend Classic
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Göstergeler
The classic SuperTrend indicator. The best indicator to define trends and small-scale trend changes in any pair and time frame. It is set up in exactly the same way as the TradinView indicator, and can be adjusted and complemented with other indicators to create profitable strategies or expert advisors, or used individually to profit from the market. Based on the average volatility of the last candles and the price movement, it draws a green line below the price if an bullish microtrend is ident
FULL Donchian Channel
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel – Customizable Indicator for MT4 This indicator draws the Donchian Channels cleanly and effectively, perfect for identifying breakouts, trends, and ranges. Fully customizable – easily adjust colors, period, and line styles from the input settings. Designed for both manual trading and as a base for automated strategies (EAs) . Ideal for traders seeking a powerful, flexible visual tool to enhance their decision-making.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt