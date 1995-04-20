Pivot Points Adjustable

Pivot Points MT4 – Automatic Support and Resistance with Professional Accuracy

Unlock structured technical analysis with Pivot Points MT4, the ultimate indicator that automatically draws key resistance (R1, R2, R3) and support (S1, S2, S3) levels based on the previous day’s price data. Designed for traders who demand clarity, discipline, and a tactical edge in every session.

🔍 What does this indicator do?

Automatically calculates and plots daily Pivot Point levels.

Clearly shows: Central pivot line (PP) Resistance: R1, R2, R3 Support: S1, S2, S3

Instantly displays key price zones directly on your chart for fast decision-making.

🎯 Key Benefits:

✅ Identifies key zones for entry or exit.

✅ Enhances risk management and target setting.

✅ Works with any pair and timeframe (based on daily data).

✅ Perfect for scalping , swing , or intraday trading .

✅ Clean and customizable visual style.

🧠 Why use Pivot Points?

Pivot Points are widely used by banks, institutions, and professional traders to determine market direction, congestion areas, and possible reversal zones. With this indicator, you'll read the market like the pros.

🚀 Approach every session with strategic clarity.

With Pivot Points MT4, your chart becomes a tactical map. Make data-driven, confident trading decisions.