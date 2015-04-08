Currency Strength Meter for MT4

What Is the Currency Strength Meter?

The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs.
It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you:

  • Spot high-probability trading opportunities
  • Match strong currencies against weak ones
  • Trade with confidence and precision

With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade – and more importantly, which to avoid.
With the Currency Strength Meter, you can view historical strength trends, customize the list of currencies displayed, and receive instant alerts when a currency reaches your desired strength level.

How does the currency strength calculated?

This Currency Strength Meter analyze price movements across multiple main currency pairs to determine the strength or weakness of individual ones. Here's a simplified process:

  1. Real-time Data collection: The indicator collects real-time data of 8 major currencies from your broker.
  2. Strength Analysis: It calculates the relative strength of each currency by comparing its performance against others across the 28 most commonly traded currency pairs.
  3. Intuitive Visualization: The results are presented in an easy-to-read format, using colors and numerical values to indicate strength levels.

    How to interpret data from the indicator?

    • Color coding: The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones.
    • Bar length: The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness.
    • Numerical values: Each currency has a numerical value that represents its strength level, allowing traders to see the exact strength of each currency.
    By providing a clear picture of currency strength in the market, traders can make more informed decisions about which currency pairs to trade and which ones to avoid.

      Integrating into your trading strategy

      Use Currency Strength Meter to enhance your strategy suggestions:

      • Pair selection: Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements.
      • Entry and exit points: Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts.
      • Complementary analysis: Combine insights from the meter with other technical indicators for a comprehensive market analysis.

      Main features

      • Beautiful Dashboard with Currency strength of 8 main currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EIR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.
      • Currency Strength History Panel for all 8 currencies above.
      • Powerful Alert Manager to get informed about currency strength you care.
      • Live Settings to customize list of currencies to show on Dashboard and History Panel.
      • 1-Click Sorting & History Toggle to streamline your workflow effortlessly.
      Please read Currency Strength Meter Guidelines for more details.

      Önerilen ürünler
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Göstergeler
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      Power Renko MT4
      Pierce Vallieres
      Göstergeler
      Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
      SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
      Cao Minh Quang
      Göstergeler
      SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
      Sensitive Volume
      Harun Celik
      Göstergeler
      The Sensitive Volume indicator is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. The purpose of this indicator is to generate signals from the highest probability of trading. Using a number of price movements and a set of indicator properties to generate these signals.  Easy to use, simple and understandable to the user. With alert features, user signals can be reached quickly.  Visually the user can easily recognize the signals. This indicator will not repaint. Parameters Trend_Period - pe
      Trend PA
      Mikhail Nazarenko
      5 (3)
      Göstergeler
      The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
      Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indicator MT4
      Eda Kaya
      Göstergeler
      Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool built on harmonic pattern principles, emphasizing deep reversal zones and overextended price behavior. Unlike the traditional Shark pattern, this version adapts to structural changes in wavelength and direction to identify more accurate reversal zones. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Alternate Shark Harmonic Indica
      FREE
      Signal From Level
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Göstergeler
      Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Göstergeler
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Blahtech Market Profile
      Blahtech Limited
      4.53 (15)
      Göstergeler
      Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
      Auto Fibo Pro m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Göstergeler
      "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
      Super Pair Strong Indicator
      Rfʿt Jan
      Göstergeler
      Super Pair Strong Indicator is a highly popular momentum and trend indicator that utilizes multiple currencies to determine trends. It is a one-chart indicator that combines the algorithms of the MACD and Currency Strength Meter. With its one-click feature, users can view 28 major and minor pairs on their dashboard, and by clicking on a specific pair, the chart will automatically change to the user's preferred chart. In addition to its user-friendly interface, Super Pair Strong Indicator offers
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (28)
      Göstergeler
      PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
      ZhiBiCCI MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      Göstergeler
      [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
      Weis Volume Flow Indicator MT4
      Eda Kaya
      Göstergeler
      Weis Volume Flow Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Weis Volume Flow Indicator is an essential tool for analyzing trading volumes and understanding market behavior. As a sophisticated analytical tool, it combines volume and price data, enabling traders to detect the smart flow of volume within the market. This integration offers deeper insights into market dynamics and supports better trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Weis Volume Flow Indicator MT5
      FREE
      The Sextet Scalper Pro
      Naim El Hajj
      Göstergeler
      The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
      Gann Square of 9 Levels
      Aren Davidian
      Göstergeler
      This indicator is designed based on Mr.   WD   Gann's square of nine methods. Using this indicator, we can enter the desired   pivot   price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8   support and resistance   numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360. Calculates 8   support and resistance   points and draws   support and resistance   lines. The coefficient is to triple the number of executions. To select   pivot points   in which a price is a large nu
      Super Binary FX Signal
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Göstergeler
      The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
      XAMD or AMDX Indicator ICT MT4
      Eda Kaya
      Göstergeler
      XAMD/AMDX Indicator ICT MT4 The XAMD/AMDX ICT indicator is a specialized tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to highlight possible market trend shifts. It segments price movement into three distinct phases—Accumulation (red), Distribution (blue), and Manipulation (green)—using a color-coded box system. Unlike the traditional AMD ICT indicator, this version introduces an additional "X" phase, which serves as a marker for either trend continuation or reversal. XAMD/AMDX Indicator Specifications Bel
      FREE
      ZhiBiMACD MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      4.5 (2)
      Göstergeler
      This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Göstergeler
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      MACD Double
      Dorian Baranes
      Göstergeler
      This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
      Forex Gump Pro
      Andrey Kozak
      4 (5)
      Göstergeler
      Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
      Entry Point to Trend Pro
      Truong Cong Truc
      3 (1)
      Göstergeler
      Entry Point to Trend Pro The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position. Optimal usage: 1. Wait for the trend reversal arrow to appear, we can enter an order to start a new trend. 2. The corresponding arrow in the bar that appears in the same directi
      Easy RSI Alerts
      Luke Kendall
      5 (1)
      Göstergeler
      The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and is a momentum oscillator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. It is also a popular choice for many traders helping them find entries into the market. How it Works The simplest way to use the Relative Strength Index is to wait for an overbought or oversold condition and then enter into a trade when the RSI indicates that price is resuming in the dominant direction of the trend. Buy signals : For the first cond
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Göstergeler
      Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
      Final Stochastic Oscillator mt4
      Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
      Göstergeler
      Final Stochastic Oscillator is a next-generation upgrade of the classic stochastic indicator, enhanced with adaptive smoothing, ADX filtering, and volume confirmation. Designed for traders who want more than just overbought/oversold signals, this tool intelligently adapts to market volatility and trend strength, giving you a clearer, more reliable reading of price momentum. Unlike the standard stochastic, which can produce frequent false signals in choppy conditions, the Final Stochastic Osci
      Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      Olena Kondratenko
      4 (2)
      Göstergeler
      This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
      Forex Gump
      Andrey Kozak
      2.4 (5)
      Göstergeler
      Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Göstergeler
      "Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
      EZZ Zig Zag MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (1)
      Göstergeler
      EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
      Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.82 (143)
      Göstergeler
      Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.76 (17)
      Göstergeler
      M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Göstergeler
      Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (64)
      Göstergeler
      Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Göstergeler
      ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.67 (12)
      Göstergeler
      SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.7 (69)
      Göstergeler
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (6)
      Göstergeler
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Göstergeler
      Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Göstergeler
      Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
      DragonsTail Indicator MT4
      Maria Strudov
      Göstergeler
      "Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
      Dynamic Scalper System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Göstergeler
      " Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
      Reversal Master
      Alexey Minkov
      4.8 (15)
      Göstergeler
      The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Göstergeler
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
      Key level wedge pro
      Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
      5 (1)
      Göstergeler
      We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
      Gold Trend 4
      Sergei Linskii
      Göstergeler
      Altın Trend   - bu iyi bir hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması, bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. En iyi gösterge sinyalleri: - SATIŞ için = kırmızı histogram + kırmızı KISA işaretçi + aynı yönde sarı sinyal oku + kırmızı trend yön oku. - AL için = mavi histogram + mavi UZUN işaretçi + aynı yönde aqua sinyal oku + mavi trend yön oku. Göstergenin faydaları: 1. Gösterge yüksek doğrulukta sinyaller üretir. 2.
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Göstergeler
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
      Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (4)
      Göstergeler
      Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 20 copies ( only 2 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (19)
      Göstergeler
      FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
      Italo Arrows Indicator
      Italo Santana Gomes
      5 (2)
      Göstergeler
      BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
      Cycle Sniper
      Elmira Memish
      4.39 (36)
      Göstergeler
      Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.24 (37)
      Göstergeler
      MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
      PZ Turning Points MT4
      PZ TRADING SLU
      1 (1)
      Göstergeler
      Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
      Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (3)
      Göstergeler
      Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (5)
      Göstergeler
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
      UR Gamma
      Krzysztof Jan Debski
      Göstergeler
      UR Gama (Makine Öğrenimi sistemlerinde bulunan benzer hesaplamalarla desteklenir) UR Gamma, klasik WaveTrend göstergesine yeni ve geliştirilmiş bir bakış açısı sunan son teknoloji bir finansal analiz aracıdır. UR Gamma, gelişmiş Dijital Sinyal İşleme tekniklerini birleştirerek, geleneksel WaveTrend algoritmalarının bazı sınırlamalarını giderir ve fiyat hareketindeki eğilimleri belirlemeye ve ölçmeye yönelik daha doğru, sağlam ve dinamik bir yaklaşım sağlar. UR Gamma kullanmanın avantajları:
      PriceDensity mt4
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Göstergeler
      PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
      Key Level Analyzer
      Suvashish Halder
      5 (1)
      Göstergeler
      Key Level Analyzer – Know Better, Trade Smarter Key Level Analyzer is a powerful trading tool designed to provide precise market insights by identifying high-probability price zones , market turning points , and key decision areas . Unlike traditional indicators, it uses a smart algorithm to dynamically calculate support, resistance, and balance zones, helping traders make informed, data-driven decisions . MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132810/ With real-time updates, mul
      RelicusRoad Pro
      Relicus LLC
      4.63 (106)
      Göstergeler
      Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
      UR HighsAndLows
      Krzysztof Jan Debski
      Göstergeler
      UR Yüksekler ve Düşükler   UR Highs&Lows, fiyat hareketinin ve oynaklığının derinlemesine bir analizini yapar ve fiyatın içinde hareket ettiği bir kanal oluşturur. Bu kanal artık bir osilatör olarak hareket ediyor ve potansiyel tükenmeleri ve olası tersine dönüşleri işaret etmek için fiyat sapması ile kaplanıyor. UR Yüksekler ve Düşükler kullanmanın avantajları: parametre yok Fiyat hareketini tanımlayan 3 çizginiz var - fiyatın ortalaması olan Beyaz Çizgi ve uç noktaları olan Mavi Çizgiler H
      Yazarın diğer ürünleri
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (10)
      Göstergeler
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
      FREE
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      3.67 (3)
      Göstergeler
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
      FREE
      Currency Strength Meter for MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Göstergeler
      What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
      Easy Toolbar MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Yardımcı programlar
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Göstergeler
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Göstergeler
      Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
      Easy Toolbar MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Yardımcı programlar
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Göstergeler
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Göstergeler
      Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
      Smart Alert Manager
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Yardımcı programlar
      Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
      Filtrele:
      İnceleme yok
      İncelemeye yanıt