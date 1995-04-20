Currency Strength Meter for MT4

What Is the Currency Strength Meter?

The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs.
It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you:

  • Spot high-probability trading opportunities
  • Match strong currencies against weak ones
  • Trade with confidence and precision

With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade – and more importantly, which to avoid.
With the Currency Strength Meter, you can view historical strength trends, customize the list of currencies displayed, and receive instant alerts when a currency reaches your desired strength level.

How does the currency strength calculated?

This Currency Strength Meter analyze price movements across multiple main currency pairs to determine the strength or weakness of individual ones. Here's a simplified process:

  1. Real-time Data collection: The indicator collects real-time data of 8 major currencies from your broker.
  2. Strength Analysis: It calculates the relative strength of each currency by comparing its performance against others across the 28 most commonly traded currency pairs.
  3. Intuitive Visualization: The results are presented in an easy-to-read format, using colors and numerical values to indicate strength levels.

    How to interpret data from the indicator?

    • Color coding: The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones.
    • Bar length: The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness.
    • Numerical values: Each currency has a numerical value that represents its strength level, allowing traders to see the exact strength of each currency.
    By providing a clear picture of currency strength in the market, traders can make more informed decisions about which currency pairs to trade and which ones to avoid.

      Integrating into your trading strategy

      Use Currency Strength Meter to enhance your strategy suggestions:

      • Pair selection: Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements.
      • Entry and exit points: Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts.
      • Complementary analysis: Combine insights from the meter with other technical indicators for a comprehensive market analysis.

      Main features

      • Beautiful Dashboard with Currency strength of 8 main currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EIR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.
      • Currency Strength History Panel for all 8 currencies above.
      • Powerful Alert Manager to get informed about currency strength you care.
      • Live Settings to customize list of currencies to show on Dashboard and History Panel.
      • 1-Click Sorting & History Toggle to streamline your workflow effortlessly.
      Please read Currency Strength Meter Guidelines for more details.

      Produtos recomendados
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicadores
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      Power Renko MT4
      Pierce Vallieres
      Indicadores
      Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
      SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
      Cao Minh Quang
      Indicadores
      SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
      Sensitive Volume
      Harun Celik
      Indicadores
      The Sensitive Volume indicator is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. The purpose of this indicator is to generate signals from the highest probability of trading. Using a number of price movements and a set of indicator properties to generate these signals.  Easy to use, simple and understandable to the user. With alert features, user signals can be reached quickly.  Visually the user can easily recognize the signals. This indicator will not repaint. Parameters Trend_Period - pe
      Trend PA
      Mikhail Nazarenko
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
      DualVWAP
      Kourosh Hossein Davallou
      Indicadores
      Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
      Signal From Level
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicadores
      Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicadores
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Blahtech Market Profile
      Blahtech Limited
      4.53 (15)
      Indicadores
      Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
      Auto Fibo Pro m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicadores
      O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (30)
      Indicadores
      O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
      ZhiBiCCI MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      Indicadores
      Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
      The Sextet Scalper Pro
      Naim El Hajj
      Indicadores
      The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
      Gann Square of 9 Levels
      Aren Davidian
      Indicadores
      This indicator is designed based on Mr.   WD   Gann's square of nine methods. Using this indicator, we can enter the desired   pivot   price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8   support and resistance   numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360. Calculates 8   support and resistance   points and draws   support and resistance   lines. The coefficient is to triple the number of executions. To select   pivot points   in which a price is a large nu
      Super Binary FX Signal
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Indicadores
      The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicadores
      "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Scalping Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha verde, valores de sobrecompra: acima
      ZhiBiMACD MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      4.5 (2)
      Indicadores
      Este é um indicador MACD exclusivo que é mais preciso e fácil de usar do que o MACD tradicional. É adequado para qualquer ciclo gráfico e é adequado para qualquer variedade de mercado. A coluna vermelha é o sinal da banda (Buy) e a coluna azul é o sinal da banda (Sell). As linhas amarela e verde são linhas de tendência e as duas linhas nunca se cruzam. Compre: Na coluna azul, olhe para a linha verde no meio do eixo 0. Venda: Na coluna vermelha, olhe para a linha amarela no meio do eixo 0. O
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Indicadores
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      MACD Double
      Dorian Baranes
      Indicadores
      This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
      Entry Point to Trend Pro
      Truong Cong Truc
      3 (1)
      Indicadores
      Entry Point to Trend Pro The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position. Optimal usage: 1. Wait for the trend reversal arrow to appear, we can enter an order to start a new trend. 2. The corresponding arrow in the bar that appears in the same directi
      Easy RSI Alerts
      Luke Kendall
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and is a momentum oscillator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. It is also a popular choice for many traders helping them find entries into the market. How it Works The simplest way to use the Relative Strength Index is to wait for an overbought or oversold condition and then enter into a trade when the RSI indicates that price is resuming in the dominant direction of the trend. Buy signals : For the first cond
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicadores
      Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
      Trend Oscillator mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicadores
      Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
      Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      Olena Kondratenko
      4 (2)
      Indicadores
      This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
      EZZ Zig Zag MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
      Trend Ray
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Indicadores
      The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
      Candle Pattern Finder MT4
      Dwi Nur Prasetyo
      Indicadores
      Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
      FREE
      Forex Gump
      Andrey Kozak
      2.4 (5)
      Indicadores
      Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
      Mean Reversion Probability
      Mert Candar
      Indicadores
      Mean Reversion Probability indicator is a tool based on a mathematical theory of mean reversion . As the markets very often shows the behavior of diverging from its mean, up to a certain distance, and then start to converge its mean again. This is a very well known phenomenon in stochastic processes and the price series is also a stochastic variable so we apply certain mathematical and statistical procedures to estimate the turning point . Using Mean Reversion indicator, traders could potentiall
      RaysFX Engulfing
      Davide Rappa
      Indicadores
      RaysFX Engulfing RaysFX   Engulfing  è uno strumento potente per identificare i pattern di engulfing nel mercato Forex. Questi pattern sono segnali di inversione di tendenza che possono fornire opportunità di trading preziose. Caratteristiche principali : Rilevamento di pattern engulfing : L’indicatore identifica i pattern engulfing rialzisti e ribassisti, che sono segnali di possibili inversioni di tendenza. Segnali visivi : I pattern rilevati vengono evidenziati sul grafico con frecce blu e ro
      Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.83 (152)
      Indicadores
      Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
      Smc Blast Signal
      Mohit Dhariwal
      5 (4)
      Indicadores
      NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicadores
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Indicadores
      Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Indicadores
      O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
      Gold Signal Pro
      Mohamed Hassan
      Indicadores
      First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicadores
      Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.95 (76)
      Indicadores
      O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
      FX Volume
      Daniel Stein
      4.63 (38)
      Indicadores
      FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicadores
      Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicadores
      ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicadores
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Indicadores
      FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicadores
      Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.73 (15)
      Indicadores
      3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicadores
      Apresentamos o Indicador de Avião F-16, uma ferramenta de ponta para o MT4 projetada para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação. Inspirado na velocidade e precisão incomparáveis do caça F-16, este indicador combina algoritmos avançados e tecnologia de última geração para oferecer um desempenho sem igual nos mercados financeiros. Com o Indicador de Avião F-16, você vai decolar acima da concorrência, pois ele fornece análises em tempo real e gera sinais de negociação altamente precisos. Suas
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Indicadores
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      Katana Scalper Pro
      Yuki Miyake
      4 (4)
      Indicadores
      KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
      Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
      Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (657)
      Indicadores
      ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
      Top Bottom Tracker MT4
      Rodrigo Arana Garcia
      Indicadores
      O Top Bottom Tracker é um indicador baseado em algoritmos sofisticados que analisa a tendência do mercado e pode detetar os altos e baixos da tendência / Versão MT5 . O preço aumentará progressivamente até atingir 500$. Próximo preço --> $99 Características Sem repintura Este indicador não altera os seus valores quando chegam novos dados Pares de negociação Todos os pares de forex Timeframe   Todos os timeframes Parâmetros ==== Configuração do indicador ==== Parâmetro de configuração
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (6)
      Indicadores
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
      Delta Fusion Pro
      Francesco Secchi
      5 (2)
      Indicadores
      Delta Fusion Pro – Análise Avançada de Order Flow para Trading Intradiário Delta Fusion Pro é um indicador profissional para MetaTrader 4 que revela o fluxo de ordens agressivas, mostrando a intensidade e a direção da pressão institucional em tempo real. Diferente dos indicadores volumétricos tradicionais, ele analisa a delta entre volumes Ask e Bid para antecipar reversões, confirmar tendências e identificar zonas de interesse profissional. Características Principais Sistema Inteligente de Au
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      Indicadores
      Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Indicadores
      Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicadores
      Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
      Mais do autor
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (10)
      Indicadores
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
      FREE
      Smart Alert Manager
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Utilitários
      Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      3.67 (3)
      Indicadores
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
      FREE
      Easy Toolbar MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Utilitários
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
      Easy Toolbar MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Utilitários
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
      Currency Strength Meter for MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
      Filtro:
      Sem comentários
      Responder ao comentário