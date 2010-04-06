Break Even Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Richard Leupold
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Whether short-term or long-term, you will eventually need to secure your position. The more positions you have open, the more difficult it becomes to calculate the breakeven point. That’s where the Break Even Manager comes in — it calculates your average price for you in milliseconds and sets your stop loss to breakeven.
Depending on your strategy, you can choose the profit buffer distance. Try it out now !