A very simple script. It quickly places lines along zero lines and local extremes, greatly facilitating routine work at the beginning of the trading day.

The lines on the round prices are placed inside the work screen in a given interval.

Extremes are placed within a period defined by the trader, based on data from different timeframes from M15 to MN1

Settings:

Extreme lines - switch lines at extremes (true - enabled)

Zero lines - switch of lines at zero levels (true - enabled)

Distance between zero lines - distance between lines at zero levels in pips.

Zero lines color - the color of the lines at zero levels

Zero lines style - the style of lines at zero levels

Zero lines size - the width of the lines at zero levels

Default color for extreme lines - the default color of the lines at the extremes

Default style for extreme lines - the style of lines at extremes

Default size for extreme lines - the width of the lines at the extremes by default

Different colors for extreme lines -includes different colors for lines at extremes

Size of the extreme line depends on strength - includes different widths for lines at extremes, depending on the strength of the level

Period of checking in bars - the period of searching for extremes in bars