GOLD Horse Pro

GOLD Horse of Victory



Profestional working principle of this EA

EA GOLD Horse of Victory is an automatic trading system that combines 2 main strategies: Martingale and Scalping to make a profit in the Forex market, especially the currency pair related to gold (XAU/USD)





1. Scalping strategy

Very short-term trading (usually closing orders within minutes or seconds)





Aim to make a small profit at a time (a few pips)





Trade frequently during times when the market is moving





Use technical signals such as Moving Average, RSI or Bollinger Bands to find entry points





2. Martingale strategy

Increase the trading volume when there is a loss





Example: If the first order is a loss, the next order will increase the lot size by 2 times in order to expect a profit that can compensate for the original loss and make more profit





High risk because it may require a lot of reserve funds if the market continues to move in the opposite direction





Combining both strategies

This EA will use Scalping to make a quick profit and use Martingale to deal with losing orders Here are the characteristics:





Start with a small order





If you lose, open a new larger order with Hedge





Try to close all orders for profit when the market reverses





Take advantage of the high volatility of gold

This EA use for: - Sympbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Only - Use Time Frame M15 (Recommend) - Account: Cent Account - Spread: Less than 50 - Recommend using Cent account Min. 10,000 Cent Or 20,000 Cent Recommend ** ** All ORDER WE HAVE TP / SL TO PREVENT LOSS ** Caution

Very high risk of big losses if the market continues to move in one direction





Requires a large amount of reserve funds to support increasing lots using Martingale





May not be suitable for quiet or slow moving markets





Test on a demo account before using it for real



