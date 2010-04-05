GOLD Horse Pro

GOLD Horse of Victory


Profestional working principle of this EA
EA GOLD Horse of Victory is an automatic trading system that combines 2 main strategies: Martingale and Scalping to make a profit in the Forex market, especially the currency pair related to gold (XAU/USD)

1. Scalping strategy
Very short-term trading (usually closing orders within minutes or seconds)

Aim to make a small profit at a time (a few pips)

Trade frequently during times when the market is moving

Use technical signals such as Moving Average, RSI or Bollinger Bands to find entry points

2. Martingale strategy
Increase the trading volume when there is a loss

Example: If the first order is a loss, the next order will increase the lot size by 2 times in order to expect a profit that can compensate for the original loss and make more profit

High risk because it may require a lot of reserve funds if the market continues to move in the opposite direction

Combining both strategies
This EA will use Scalping to make a quick profit and use Martingale to deal with losing orders Here are the characteristics:

Start with a small order

If you lose, open a new larger order with Hedge

Try to close all orders for profit when the market reverses

Take advantage of the high volatility of gold


This EA use for: 

- Sympbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Only

- Use Time Frame M15 (Recommend)

- Account: Cent Account

- Spread: Less than 50

- Recommend using Cent account Min. 10,000 Cent Or 20,000 Cent Recommend**

** All ORDER WE HAVE TP / SL TO PREVENT LOSS **

Caution

Very high risk of big losses if the market continues to move in one direction

Requires a large amount of reserve funds to support increasing lots using Martingale

May not be suitable for quiet or slow moving markets

Test on a demo account before using it for real

This type of EA usually advertises high returns, but users should study the details and understand the risks before deciding to buy.


