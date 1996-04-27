Eazy Trade Manager

Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls

Description:

This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution.

Key Features:

  • Visual Trade Management: Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations
  • Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing: Instantly calculates optimal lot size based on your risk percentage
  • One-Click Trading: Execute market and pending orders with a single click
  • Multiple Order Types: Support for Buy/Sell market orders, Buy/Sell Limit, and Buy/Sell Stop orders
  • Visual Feedback: Color-coded interface with profit/loss values displayed directly on chart
  • Account Protection: Prevents accidental double-clicks with built-in safety mechanisms
  • Trade Management: Close all positions or pending orders with dedicated buttons
  • Fully Customizable: Adjust button colors, sizes, positions, default settings, and risk parameters

Perfect For:

  • Traders who want precise risk management without complex calculations
  • Anyone looking to streamline their trading workflow
  • Risk-conscious traders who maintain consistent position sizing
  • Traders who prefer visual confirmation before executing orders

How It Works:

  1. Click a trade type button (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, etc.)
  2. Adjust SL/TP levels by dragging the horizontal lines
  3. See instantly calculated lot size based on your risk percentage
  4. Click the same button again to execute the trade

Installation Instructions:

  1. Download the EA file
  2. Place in your MT5 Experts folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh your Navigator panel
  4. Drag the EA onto your preferred chart
  5. Customize settings in the inputs tab
  6. Start trading with confidence!

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Broker with compatible trade execution
  • Proper EA permissions enabled

Don't waste time with manual calculations and multiple clicks for each trade. Upgrade your trading experience with this all-in-one Risk Management EA today!

Tags: MetaTrader 5, MT5 EA, Risk Management, Trading Tool, Position Sizing, Visual Trading, Expert Advisor, MQL5, Trading Automation, Risk Calculator


