Eazy Trade Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- TitanScalper
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description:
This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution.
Key Features:
- Visual Trade Management: Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations
- Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing: Instantly calculates optimal lot size based on your risk percentage
- One-Click Trading: Execute market and pending orders with a single click
- Multiple Order Types: Support for Buy/Sell market orders, Buy/Sell Limit, and Buy/Sell Stop orders
- Visual Feedback: Color-coded interface with profit/loss values displayed directly on chart
- Account Protection: Prevents accidental double-clicks with built-in safety mechanisms
- Trade Management: Close all positions or pending orders with dedicated buttons
- Fully Customizable: Adjust button colors, sizes, positions, default settings, and risk parameters
Perfect For:
- Traders who want precise risk management without complex calculations
- Anyone looking to streamline their trading workflow
- Risk-conscious traders who maintain consistent position sizing
- Traders who prefer visual confirmation before executing orders
How It Works:
- Click a trade type button (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, etc.)
- Adjust SL/TP levels by dragging the horizontal lines
- See instantly calculated lot size based on your risk percentage
- Click the same button again to execute the trade
Installation Instructions:
- Download the EA file
- Place in your MT5 Experts folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh your Navigator panel
- Drag the EA onto your preferred chart
- Customize settings in the inputs tab
- Start trading with confidence!
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Broker with compatible trade execution
- Proper EA permissions enabled
Don't waste time with manual calculations and multiple clicks for each trade. Upgrade your trading experience with this all-in-one Risk Management EA today!
Tags: MetaTrader 5, MT5 EA, Risk Management, Trading Tool, Position Sizing, Visual Trading, Expert Advisor, MQL5, Trading Automation, Risk Calculator