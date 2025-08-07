Professional CDV with Aggressive Score

Pro
It will help you master CDV, Aggressive Buyer & Seller dynamics, and Volume Microstructure concepts through a clear, step-by-step learning process.
Overview

The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics.

Key Features

Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation

  • Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodology
  • Precise OHLC CDV candle construction using intrabar volume distribution
  • Real-time cumulative delta tracking with accurate volume positioning
  • Optional Heikin Ashi smoothing for trend analysis

Advanced Visual Analysis

  • Color-coded CDV candles indicating different market conditions
  • Bullish and bearish divergence detection between price and volume
  • Special highlighting for absorption and exhaustion patterns
  • Customizable color schemes for different trading strategies

Aggressive Scoring System

  • Real-time buyer and seller aggression measurements
  • Dynamic lookback periods adjusted for market volatility
  • Volume outlier filtering for accurate signal generation
  • Trend alignment weighting for enhanced precision

Professional Features

  • Separate indicator window with full OHLC CDV display
  • On-chart aggressive score labels with customizable positioning
  • Multiple corner placement options for score display
  • Comprehensive input parameter organization
  • Chart resize handling and display optimization

Technical Specifications

Calculation Method The indicator uses the Professional Orderflow Platform approach to calculate delta multipliers based on price position within each bar's range. This method provides superior accuracy compared to basic tick volume approximations by considering where the closing price falls relative to the high-low range.

Volume Distribution Analysis

  • Estimates buy and sell volume using price positioning methodology
  • Calculates potential intrabar delta extremes for comprehensive analysis
  • Tracks cumulative delta changes across all timeframes
  • Applies advanced statistical methods for outlier detection

Market State Recognition The system automatically identifies three primary market conditions:

  • Normal market with aligned price and volume movements
  • Absorption zones where large volume produces minimal price movement
  • Exhaustion patterns where price moves without volume confirmation

Input Parameters

Candle Color Settings

  • Default Bullish Color: Primary color for positive CDV candles
  • Default Bearish Color: Primary color for negative CDV candles
  • Divergence Colors: Special colors for price-volume divergences
  • Condition Colors: Specific colors for market state identification

Calculation Controls

  • Heikin Ashi Option: Toggle between standard and smoothed CDV display
  • Aggressive Lookback: Base period for aggression calculations
  • Market Status Lookback: Period for market condition analysis
  • Volatility Period: Timeframe for volatility-based adjustments

Scoring Parameters

  • Outlier Threshold: Standard deviation filter for volume spikes
  • Trend Weight: Influence of trend alignment on scoring
  • Font Size and Positioning: Complete display customization

Trading Applications

Scalping and Day Trading

  • Identify high-probability entry points using divergence signals
  • Monitor real-time aggressive score changes for momentum shifts
  • Use absorption zones for counter-trend opportunities
  • Track exhaustion patterns for reversal timing

Swing Trading

  • Analyze volume confirmation for breakout validation
  • Identify accumulation and distribution phases
  • Monitor institutional buying and selling pressure
  • Confirm trend continuation or reversal signals

Professional Analysis

  • Market microstructure analysis for institutional trading
  • Volume profile integration for comprehensive market view
  • Multi-timeframe analysis using different lookback periods
  • Risk management through volume-based confirmation

Why Choose This Indicator

Proven Methodology Built on Professional Orderflow Platform established and tested approach to delta volume calculation, ensuring reliability and accuracy in volume analysis.

Real-Time Insights Provides immediate feedback on market conditions through both visual CDV display and numerical aggressive scoring.

Professional Grade Designed for serious traders who require precise volume analysis tools for informed decision-making.

Comprehensive Solution Combines multiple analysis methods into a single, integrated tool, eliminating the need for multiple separate indicators.

Installation and Setup

  1. Download and install the indicator file
  2. Attach to any chart in a separate indicator window
  3. Customize colors and parameters according to your trading style
  4. Position aggressive score labels using corner and margin settings

  5. Begin analysis using both visual CDV and numerical scoring

Professional Documentation The included PDF manual provides everything you need to master this indicator, from basic installation to advanced trading applications.
