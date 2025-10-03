Aurum VWAP EA

Aurum VWAP EA - Professional Gold Trading System

Institutional-Grade VWAP Analysis for XAUUSD H4

⚙️ XAUUSD 4H Set File : [Download]

Aurum VWAP EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Built on proven institutional trading principles, this Expert Advisor uses Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) combined with multiple confirmation strategies to identify high-probability trade setups.

Core Features

Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing - ATR-based lot calculation
  • Smart Stop Loss - Market-volatility adjusted protection
  • Break-Even Protection - Automatic stop to entry + buffer
  • Trailing Stop - ATR-based profit protection
  • Daily Risk Limit - Maximum daily loss percentage control
  • Position Limits - Maximum concurrent trades control

Professional Features

  • Real-Time Dashboard - Live stats, P/L, and risk monitoring
  • VWAP Visualization - Clean chart display with bands
  • Smart Filters - Spread, volatility, and session filters
  • Full Customization - 40+ adjustable parameters
  • Debug Mode - Detailed logging for optimization

Optimal Configuration

Trading Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) only
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended
  • Default Risk: 1% per trade
  • Max Daily Risk: 10%
  • Max Open Trades: 3

Recommended Brokers Works best with ECN brokers offering:

  • Low spreads (under 30 pips on XAUUSD)
  • Fast execution speeds
  • Minimal slippage

Recommended ECN Brokers: FP Markets, IC Markets, Amarkets ECN, or other reputable low-spread ECN brokers

Key Advantages

Proven Strategy - Based on institutional VWAP principles
Fully Automated - Set and forget operation
Transparent Logic - Clear trade reasoning, no black box
Professional Risk Management - Protects your capital
Real-Time Monitoring - Comprehensive dashboard display
Highly Customizable - Fine-tune to your preferences

Quick Start Guide

  1. Install EA on MetaTrader 5
  2. Attach to XAUUSD H4 chart only
  3. Configure risk parameters (start conservative)
  4. Test on demo account for 24-48 hours
  5. Deploy to live with proper capital

Initial Settings Recommendation:

  • Strategy: Multi-TF Trend or Hybrid
  • Risk: 0.5-1% per trade
  • Fixed Lot: 0.01 (for testing)
  • Max Trades: 2

Best Performance Conditions

Optimal Market Conditions:

  • Clear trending markets
  • Normal to high volatility
  • London/New York sessions
  • Adequate liquidity

May Underperform In:

  • Extremely low volatility ranges
  • Major news event whipsaws
  • Weekend gaps or thin liquidity

Important Information

Platform Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Stable internet connection

Trading Hours Most effective during:

  • London: 08:00-12:00 GMT
  • New York: 13:00-17:00 GMT

Risk Warning
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on demo before live trading.

What Makes This EA Different

Professional Approach This is not a get-rich-quick system. Aurum VWAP EA uses institutional-grade volume analysis combined with proper risk management for consistent, professional trading results.

Transparency Every trade shows clear reasoning. No hidden algorithms or black box strategies. You understand exactly what the EA is doing and why.

Reliability Extensively tested on historical and live data. Conservative default settings prioritize capital preservation over excessive risk.


