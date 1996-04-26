Eazy Trade Manager

Description:

Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls

This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution.

Key Features:

Visual Trade Management : Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations

: Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing : Instantly calculates optimal lot size based on your risk percentage

: Instantly calculates optimal lot size based on your risk percentage One-Click Trading : Execute market and pending orders with a single click

: Execute market and pending orders with a single click Multiple Order Types : Support for Buy/Sell market orders, Buy/Sell Limit, and Buy/Sell Stop orders

: Support for Buy/Sell market orders, Buy/Sell Limit, and Buy/Sell Stop orders Visual Feedback : Color-coded interface with profit/loss values displayed directly on chart

: Color-coded interface with profit/loss values displayed directly on chart Account Protection : Prevents accidental double-clicks with built-in safety mechanisms

: Prevents accidental double-clicks with built-in safety mechanisms Trade Management : Close all positions or pending orders with dedicated buttons

: Close all positions or pending orders with dedicated buttons Fully Customizable: Adjust button colors, sizes, positions, default settings, and risk parameters

Perfect For:

Traders who want precise risk management without complex calculations

Anyone looking to streamline their trading workflow

Risk-conscious traders who maintain consistent position sizing

Traders who prefer visual confirmation before executing orders

How It Works:

Click a trade type button (Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, etc.) Adjust SL/TP levels by dragging the horizontal lines See instantly calculated lot size based on your risk percentage Click the same button again to execute the trade

Installation Instructions:

Download the EA file Place in your MT5 Experts folder Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh your Navigator panel Drag the EA onto your preferred chart Customize settings in the inputs tab Start trading with confidence!

Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 platform

Broker with compatible trade execution

Proper EA permissions enabled

Don't waste time with manual calculations and multiple clicks for each trade. Upgrade your trading experience with this all-in-one Risk Management EA today!

Tags: MetaTrader 5, MT5 EA, Risk Management, Trading Tool, Position Sizing, Visual Trading, Expert Advisor, MQL5, Trading Automation, Risk Calculator