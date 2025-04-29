TPSL Bounding Box PRO

🤦Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts?

Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889


😩 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually grabs attention?
Worry no more! Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for...

🌟The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator!🌟

PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats)
If you want free version(works on demo account), you can download it here

With just a simple setup, you can transform your plain trading signals into clearprofessional-looking boxes that everyone can understand at a glance!
Whether you're sharing your trades with your community, or showing off your strategy, this tool will make your charts pop —just like the pros!

✅ Instantly showcase open positions, complete with Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
✅ Recognized by AI like ChatGPT for smarter automation and sharing
✅ Display the average open price (break even) for safer trade management
✅ Perfect for combining with tools like MT2DC to auto-submit signals to Discord — hassle-free!

Don’t let messy charts cost you your audience’s trust!
Make your trading signals cleanerclearer, and more professional— starting today!

👉 Grab the TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator now and take your trade sharing to the next level!

Kindly leave 5-star rating and share with your friends if you like this indicator.

Önerilen ürünler
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Göstergeler
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Göstergeler
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Göstergeler
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Göstergeler
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
Göstergeler
Title: Pro Footprint & TPO - Order Flow for Standard Brokers (No DOM Required)。 Specifically engineered for brokers that DO NOT provide Market Depth (Level 2/DOM) data. Using a proprietary high-precision Tick reconstruction algorithm, this indicator simulates institutional Order Flow directly from standard price feeds. It allows you to visualize aggressive buying and selling pressure on any standard MT5 account (Forex, CFD, Crypto), bridging the gap between retail and professional trading. Footp
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Göstergeler
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1)   WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2   Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals , helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm st
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
Göstergeler
Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
OB FVG and Volume Profile for Mt5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Yeni Birleşik Gösterge - 3'ü 1 Arada Piyasa analizlerinizi ve yatırım stratejilerinizi geliştirecek ticaret araçları mı arıyorsunuz? En iyi üç göstergemizi tek bir güçlü ve uygun çözüme birleştirdik, böylece ticaretiniz için en iyi değeri elde etmenizi sağladık. 1. Order Block Göstergesi (daha önce 32,90$'ya satıldı) Order Block Göstergesi, piyasada güçlü kurumsal ilgi alanlarını belirlemek için temel bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, fiyat tersine dönüşlerinin veya trend devamlarının meydana gelebilece
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Göstergeler
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Göstergeler
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Blahtech VWAP MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Was: $69  Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor Mo
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Göstergeler
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
POC level MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Göstergeler
The indicator automatically calculates       and displays the level of the maximum       real   volume Point Of Control (POC) of the Market Profile for the   array of candles   highlighted by a rectangular area. This will significantly increase the accuracy of your position entries when trading POC bounces and reversals. Attention when testing the demo version!   In the MT5 strategy tester , there is no possibility of dragging a rectangle and this is a problem of limitations of the MT5 strategy
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Göstergeler
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (52)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
TREND PRO'yu hemen satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş trend göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsi
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Göstergeler
AÇIKLAMA ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper), fiyat hareketini analiz eden ve geçerli impulsları, düzeltmeleri ve SCOB'ları (Single Candle Order Block) tanımlayan göstergedir. Esnek, bilgilendirici, kullanımı kolay olması ve tüccarın en likit ilgi alanlarına yönelik farkındalığını önemli ölçüde artırması nedeniyle her türlü teknik analizle kullanılabilen güçlü bir araçtır. AYARLAR Genel | Görsel Renk teması — ICSM'nin renk temasını tanımlar. SCOB | Görsel SCOB'u göster — SCOB'u etkinleş
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Colored Moving Average
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Colored Moving Average – Visual Trend Clarity Made Simple The Colored Moving Average is a clean and effective trend visualization tool that enhances any trading strategy. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator dynamically changes color based on the direction of the trend—green when rising, red when falling—making it easy to spot shifts in momentum at a glance. Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator helps you: Instantly identify bullish and bearish phases Fi
FREE
Coin Flip
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
Coin Flip – True Random Trading Automation Coin Flip  is a unique and lightweight utility that makes trading decisions based on pure chance – just like flipping a coin! But don't let the simplicity fool you – this EA comes with powerful risk management features and professional-grade trade handling that gives you full control over your capital and strategy execution. Core Concept Unlike traditional systems based on indicators or patterns, Coin Flip EA executes trades based on a random deci
FREE
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Göstergeler
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Göstergeler
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Multi-T
FREE
OBS Live Positions Monitor
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor Real-Time Open Positions Display for Streams, Dashboards & Trading Rooms Show your live trading positions directly inside OBS Studio , Streamlabs , or any platform that supports Browser Source — in smooth real-time . Perfect for trading livestreams, Discord rooms, analysis videos, or simply monitoring your account on a second screen. Fast, clean, customizable. Key Features Real-Time Updates Your open positions update instantly and smoothly on a
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt