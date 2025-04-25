DAX WaveTimer

5

DAX WaveTimer: 

PRICE PROMOTION!

This almost - GIVE AWAY - price promotion is only LIMITED TIME.

Buy now!


New: WaveTiming is proud to present a fully automated DAX trading bot.
Interesting additional feature: user-defined adjustable equity risk percentage.

We don’t try to predict the market. Instead, DAX WaveTimer is built to respond effectively in both upward and downward trends.
The core concept is clear and efficient. The intelligence of the carefully structured order sets with adaptive logic make the difference. Based on a compression strategy, the orders are pre-optimized yet dynamically responsive to market movement. This allows the system to identify and exploit opportunities with consistency.

Volatility, sharp corrections, slow days...... DAX WaveTimer is designed to remain operational and effective across a wide range of conditions.

The system has been extensively tested — historically and in long-term live trading. It consistently produces more profits than losses, with a high Sharpe Ratio. That’s why it can support relatively assertive risk settings.

Great feature: automatic risk calibration. Set your preferred risk level, and the bot adjusts position sizing dynamically to maintain consistency and control.

About our latest update: (also see: what's new)

  • Adjustable daily session profit. The number you enter is the daily session profit per 0.1 lotsize. Example: lotsize 0.4 @ session profit 10 means a daily session profit of 40 (based on Euro, for any other currencies you are using at your broker, simply multiply by the currency factor). Check you backtest to see confirmation of your desired results.
  • Trading range filter, to avoid entering unfavourable trading sessions
  • End of day profit securing system, to further reduce risk of overnight positions
  • Better Z-score performance, please read paragraph about Z-score below!
  • Various minor improvements for smoother operation

Why Choose WaveTimer?

  • High Sharpe Ratio (high return, low drawdown)
  • Fully data-driven and rule-based — no emotional bias, no signal noise
    (No grid, no martingale, no AI, no neural networks)
  • Performs in both directions and adapts to various market conditions
  • Specifically developed for the DAX — not a generic solution
  • Fully automated, no monitoring required, with a clean and functional interface
  • Tight risk management: consistent TP/SL, minimal overnight exposure

Technical Parameters

  • Instrument: DAX (EUR-based, adjustable for other currencies)
  • Timeframe: independent
  • Starting capital: from €1,000
  • Leverage: 1:500

Backtest & Live Test Setup

  • Leverage: 1:20 till 1:500
  • Maximun execution delay max: 1200ms
  • Modeling: Every tick

Confidence Through Transparency

DAX WaveTimer is the result of years of development, deep market research, and live testing with real money over an extended period.

We believe in transparency. That’s why we provide screenshots, demo access — and publish live trading results.

Other versions (for NASDAQ, Dow Jones, AEX, CAC40, FTSE, EURUSD, BTCUSD and other crypto) are currently under development.


About Z-score and why it matters in algorithmic trading:

When evaluating an Expert Advisor, most traders immediately look at profit factor, drawdown, or win rate. While these are certainly important, there's one critical metric that often gets overlooked — Z-score. Z-score truly is and underrated metric.

Z-score gives you insight into the statistical reliability of a trading system by measuring the distribution pattern of wins and losses. A very high or very low Z-score (far from zero) often signals strong streaks — something that may look impressive, but usually indicates curve-fitting or unstable logic. These systems tend to perform well in backtests, but fail when market conditions shift.

At WaveTiming, we have placed special emphasis on achieving a balanced Z-score in the design of DAX WaveTimer. A Z-score close to zero, yet positively biased, suggests a healthy distribution of trades without dependence on streaks. In plain terms: less luck, more logic.

We encourage traders to look beyond the usual statistics. Try demoing your favorite EAs — and check their Z-scores. You may be surprised. Mind you, keep the duration of your backtest regarding a comprehesnsive Z-score to a maximum of around 2 uears. This means test 2022 - 2024, or 2023 - 2025 for example.


With DAX WaveTimer, what you see is what you get — a robust engine built not just for past results, but for real-world adaptability.


About WaveTiming

WaveTiming is committed to long-term reliability. We only release tools we use ourselves.

Our developers and traders have weathered every major market cycle since the ’90s.
We’ve seen what fails — and we built something that works.

Our focus: consistent performance, realistic expectations, and capital preservation.
No hype. Just structure, strategy, and stability.

Losses are part of trading. What matters is risk control and long-term efficiency.
WaveTimer achieves a strong Sharpe Ratio, favorable win/loss distribution, and tight capital management.

The bot is tested on Vantage and ICMarkets platforms.
We recommend running it on a demo account first to explore its mechanics and tune the risk setting to your preferences.

Is DAX WaveTimer Right for You?

Whether you're a trader or a developer, you’ll appreciate the clarity of our approach.

  • Not a fan of indicators or Elliot Wave?
  • Avoiding grid-based risk?
  • Prefer not to stay in drawdown for days or weeks?

Then WaveTimer may be a good fit.

Designed to execute efficiently. Built for traders who want measurable, manageable, and repeatable results.




İncelemeler
Alex
22
Alex 2025.08.12 19:19 
 

Excellent EA for Steady Gains! I’ve been running this EA for a month , and the performance has been great. Great reliable risk management. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a stable EA

Trong Du Nguyen
246
Trong Du Nguyen 2025.05.15 02:22 
 

Great EA for Consistent Profits! I've been using this EA on MetaTrader for a few weeks now, and the results are impressive. Smooth performance, smart trade entries, and solid risk management. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their trading successfully!

