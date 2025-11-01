Pips Architects

📌 Description

Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for consistent and efficient trading with high customization potential.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ 100% automated trading — no manual intervention required

✅ Real-time market data processing

✅ Built-in risk and money management system

✅ Support for both market and pending orders (including virtual)

✅ Multi-currency capability with proper setup

✅ Customizable trend and countertrend logic

✅ Modular design with logging, trailing, breakeven, and signal filters

💼 Recommendations

For optimal performance, a minimum deposit of $1,000 is recommended. When trading multiple symbols, adjust risk and volume settings for each instrument individually.

🔧 Input Parameters (fully configurable)

📁 General:

SetupFilling — order filling method

Magic — unique identifier for order tracking

MinimalTF — minimum allowed time frame

TypeOrder — execution mode (real/virtual)

CommentOrders — custom comments for trades

Commission — commission and spread consideration

💰 Capital & Risk:

StartLot , PercentRisk , LimitMaxLot — volume and risk control

SelfMarginLevel — automatic margin level calculation

CatchingGenerVolume — dynamic lot sizing method

🔄 Order Grid Logic:

GN_START / GN_FINAL — order grid range

GridStepMin — minimum step between orders

LimitTrades — max number of active trades

TypeSeria , SeriaTrendBuyOn , SeriaAntyTrendSellOn — grid series type and direction

⏳ Pending Orders:

PendingLevelStartBuy/Sell — activation levels

PendingTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels

PendingTrailingOn — pending order trailing

🛡️ Trailing & Protection:

RealTrailingOn , RealBreakeven , RealTrailingStart / Stop — trailing and breakeven logic

VirtualTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels for virtual orders

📘 Logging & Signals:

FileLogCommonOn , LogginingMetod , LogLevelPrint — logging controls

LengthSignal , FixationSignal , DeviationSignal — signal filter settings

📊 Advantages

No third-party indicators required

Compatible with timeframes from M5 and above

Efficient in both trending and ranging markets

Scalable for different trading strategies

Built-in protections against high spreads and requotes

📌 Conclusion

Pips Architect is a powerful algorithmic trading solution tailored for modern forex markets. With its modular architecture, high adaptability, and support for both real and virtual order execution, it provides a versatile and professional tool for algorithmic traders.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test your configuration in the strategy tester or on a demo account to ensure optimal settings.



