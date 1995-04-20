CS Bollinger MT4

is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individual trading strategy, and is suitable for both beginners and experienced market participants.





Parameter

Default Value

Description

BollingerPeriod

5 Period for calculating Bollinger Bands. Determines the number of bars for the moving average

BollingerDeviation

5 Deviation coefficient for calculating the upper and lower band lines

CheckZeroBar

false Enables the zero bar check for signal formation

ColorResistance

clrDeepPink

The color of the resistance line, indicating top-down reversal levels

ColorSupport

clrDeepSkyBlue

The color of the support line, indicating bottom-up reversal levels

LineSize

3 Thickness of the support and resistance level lines

ArrowSize

1 Size of the arrows signaling trading reversals

BarsCount

200 Number of bars for the indicator calculation, affecting signal accuracy



CS Bollinger is a powerful tool that combines classical Bollinger Bands analysis with a modern signal system, providing traders with the ability to effectively determine price reversal points on the chart

Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134711?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page



