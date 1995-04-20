CS Bollinger MT4
- Indicateurs
- MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
- Version: 1.21
CS Bollinger is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individual trading strategy, and is suitable for both beginners and experienced market participants.
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|BollingerPeriod
|5
|Period for calculating Bollinger Bands. Determines the number of bars for the moving average
|BollingerDeviation
|5
|Deviation coefficient for calculating the upper and lower band lines
|CheckZeroBar
|false
|Enables the zero bar check for signal formation
|ColorResistance
|clrDeepPink
|The color of the resistance line, indicating top-down reversal levels
|ColorSupport
|clrDeepSkyBlue
|The color of the support line, indicating bottom-up reversal levels
|LineSize
|3
|Thickness of the support and resistance level lines
|ArrowSize
|1
|Size of the arrows signaling trading reversals
|BarsCount
|200
|Number of bars for the indicator calculation, affecting signal accuracy
CS Bollinger is a powerful tool that combines classical Bollinger Bands analysis with a modern signal system, providing traders with the ability to effectively determine price reversal points on the chart
Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134711?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page