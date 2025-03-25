Telegram Signals Hunter MT4

Telegram Signals Hunter Bot is a Telegram bot which you can run on you PC, it's connected to your MT4 through the Expert Adviser. The main goal of this automated process is to track trading signals coming from Telegram channels/groups then execute orders on MT4. The Bot is powered by AI to analyze extract data from each signal, then execute orders automatically and safely on your MT4.

We have developed the MT5 version too, you can check it out from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135167

Main features:

  • Listen 24/7 to signals coming from Telegram, Analyze and extract data with AI.
  • Execute single or multiple pending orders at the signal zone on the MT4.
  • Optionally execute a market order at the market price on top of the signal executed pending orders.
  • Automatically manage the profit with a dynamic SL movement (trailing SL), keeping the trade profitable until hitting the TP.
  • Custom SL and TP for market and pending orders.

Telegram Signals Hunter package tools:

1. Telegram Signals Hunter Expert Adviser:

The EA is the communication interface between the Telegram Signals Hunter Bot and your MT4, the EA will receive order's execution requests from the Telegram bot analyze them then execute them on your MT4 Platform. The EA provides more control on how orders should be executed or cancelled throw the inputs interface. You will discover all details inside the package documentation and tutorials.

2. Telegram Signals Hunter Bot:

The Telegram bot will run on your computer, it will start listening to Telegram signals coming from the channels and groups you're subscribed to. Each signals is analyzed by AI and pass throw a lot of stages of checks to make sure the data is 100% legit and correct. The final Signal orders are prepared and transferred to the EA for farther check and execution. You will discover more details about how to set, configure and run the Telegram Signals Hunter Bot on your computer.


Önerilen ürünler
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Yardımcı programlar
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
Yardımcı programlar
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades !  This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile appli
Fast Keyboard Orders MT4
Maksim Dmitriev
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Uyarı, bu EA Tester üzerinde çalışmayacaktır, yalnızca demo veya gerçek hesaplarda çalışır, demo denemek isterseniz benimle iletişime geç in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abudabi MT5 Version Klavye ve fare kullanarak MetaTrader 4'te hızlı emir gönderme(yerleştirme): İstenen fiyatın üzerine fareyi hareket ettirin, ardından tuşa basın: Market alım: E Limit alım: A Stop alım: Z Market satış: Q Limit satış: D Stop satış: C (Tuşlar özelleştirilebilir) Emir gönderildiğinde MetaTrader 4 Hızlı Klavye
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Yardımcı programlar
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel özellik: analiz, risk yönetimi ve otomatik emir yürütme bir arada. Risk hesaplama, akıllı emir yönetimi ve piyasa analizi tek bir platformda birleşiyor. Forex, endeksler, kripto ve metaller için uygundur. Neden tercih ediliyor Tek tıkla işlem açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emir türleri: grid, OCO, gizli ve sanal SL/TP Trailing stop, kısmi kapatma, otomatik yönetim Volatilite, arz/talep
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Yardımcı programlar
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Yardımcı programlar
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Yardımcı programlar
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
CloseBy BreakEven MT4
Leonid Basis
Yardımcı programlar
The script allows to close part of opened position if this position has some profit. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Let's say you have 1 lot for a Long position with positive profit. With this script you can close any part of the 1 lot (input parameter LotCoeff from 0.1 to 0.9) and remain (for example, 0.4 lot) will have a BreakEven StopLoss. Before placing an opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: 
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi       her türlü eğitim ve sermayeye sahip yatırımcılar için benzersiz bir profesyonel risk kontrol sistemidir. Ticarette kayıplardan ve işlemlerde ciddi hatalardan kaçınmanızı sağlar. TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi, öncelikle scalper'lar ve günlük yatırımcılar için risk yönetimi için gereklidir, ancak her türlü alım satım tarzındaki yatırımcılar tarafından başarıyla kullanılır. Panelde her biri yararlı bilgiler içeren 3 sütun bulunur. İlk sütun, içinde bulunulan ayın başı itibar
Navigator FX
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Yardımcı programlar
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
Size calculator
Smail El Hassar
Yardımcı programlar
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,  Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJPY C
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4 Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT5   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can: Deploy hun
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Yardımcı programlar
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Yardımcı programlar
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 4'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı tar
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Telegram Signals Hunter MT5
Abdelfettah El Menbahi
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Signals Hunter Bot is a Telegram bot which you can run on you PC, it's connected to your MT5 through the Expert Adviser. The main goal of this automated process is to track trading signals coming from Telegram channels/groups then execute orders on MT5. The Bot is powered by AI to analyze extract data from each signal, then execute orders automatically and safely on your MT5. We have developed the MT4 version before the MT5, you will notice that the demo video was recorded on the MT4, t
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt