Telegram Signals Hunter MT4

Telegram Signals Hunter Bot is a Telegram bot which you can run on you PC, it's connected to your MT4 through the Expert Adviser. The main goal of this automated process is to track trading signals coming from Telegram channels/groups then execute orders on MT4. The Bot is powered by AI to analyze extract data from each signal, then execute orders automatically and safely on your MT4.

We have developed the MT5 version too, you can check it out from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135167



Main features:

Listen 24/7 to signals coming from Telegram, Analyze and extract data with AI.



Execute single or multiple pending orders at the signal zone on the MT4.

Optionally execute a market order at the market price on top of the signal executed pending orders.

Automatically manage the profit with a dynamic SL movement (trailing SL), keeping the trade profitable until hitting the TP.

Custom SL and TP for market and pending orders.



Telegram Signals Hunter package tools:



1. Telegram Signals Hunter Expert Adviser:

The EA is the communication interface between the Telegram Signals Hunter Bot and your MT4, the EA will receive order's execution requests from the Telegram bot analyze them then execute them on your MT4 Platform. The EA provides more control on how orders should be executed or cancelled throw the inputs interface. You will discover all details inside the package documentation and tutorials.

2. Telegram Signals Hunter Bot:

The Telegram bot will run on your computer, it will start listening to Telegram signals coming from the channels and groups you're subscribed to. Each signals is analyzed by AI and pass throw a lot of stages of checks to make sure the data is 100% legit and correct. The final Signal orders are prepared and transferred to the EA for farther check and execution. You will discover more details about how to set, configure and run the Telegram Signals Hunter Bot on your computer.



