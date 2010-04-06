Hidden SL TP Manager Utility

Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT4
Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels
Price: $30 USD

What is Hidden SL-TP Manager?
Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop loss and take profit levels for your trades. While traditional SL/TP levels are visible to brokers and can potentially be targeted during market volatility, our stealth technology keeps your risk management strategy completely hidden.

Key Features
Complete Stealth Mode: Set stop loss and take profit levels that are invisible to your broker
Visual Chart Indicators: See your hidden levels as dashed lines directly on your chart
Automated Position Management: Positions are closed automatically when price reaches your hidden levels
Advanced Trailing Stop: Dynamic hidden trailing stop that follows price movement
Supports Both Pips and Price Levels: Set your levels using either pips or exact price values
User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-use panel with intuitive controls
Multi-Position Management: Apply hidden SL/TP to all positions with a single click
Minimal Latency: Lightning-fast execution when your levels are hit

How It Works - The Technical Advantage
The Stop Hunting Problem
Many traders have experienced the frustration of having their stop loss hit during brief market spikes, only to watch the market immediately reverse and continue in their predicted direction. This phenomenon is known as "stop hunting" - and it happens because your stop loss level is visible to market makers and liquidity providers.

Our Proprietary Solution
Hidden SL-TP Manager solves this problem by implementing a sophisticated local monitoring system:

Client-Side Processing: Instead of sending SL/TP levels to your broker, the utility stores them locally
Continuous Price Monitoring: The utility constantly monitors current market prices
Stealth Execution Logic: When price reaches your hidden level, a close command is sent instantly
Visual Feedback System: Dashed lines on your chart show exactly where your invisible levels are set
Memory Management: The utility efficiently manages resources to ensure minimal impact on system performance

Advanced Trailing Stop Logic
Our intelligent trailing stop implementation:

Dynamically adjusts your stop loss as the market moves in your favor
Uses optimized algorithms to determine ideal trailing distances
Updates visual indicators in real-time so you always know where your protection stands
Maintains complete stealth from the broker throughout the trailing process

Why This Is Worth $30
Protect Your Strategy: Stop others from seeing your exact exit points
Reduce Emotional Trading: Set and forget your exits without fear of stop hunting
Improve Win Rate: Potentially avoid premature stop-outs due to market noise
Save Time: Manage all your positions' risk with an intuitive interface
Peace of Mind: Know your positions are protected without revealing your strategy

Compatible With
MetaTrader 5 (Build 2800 or higher)
Windows 7, 8, 10, 11
All broker types and account sizes
All trading instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies)

Installation & Usage
Download the utility after purchase
Install to your MT5 platform's MQL5/Experts directory
Attach to any chart
Set your desired SL/TP values in pips or price
Click to apply to selected or all positions
Monitor your hidden levels on the chart (red for SL, green for TP)

Need Support?
If you have any questions about installation, usage, or require customization, please contact me directly via MQL5 messaging system. I provide full support for all my products and aim to respond within 24 hours.

About the Developer
I create professional trading utilities that solve real problems faced by traders. Check out my other EAs and indicators at my official MQL5 page.

PURCHASE NOW FOR $30

Don't let stop hunting ruin your trading strategy. Get Hidden SL-TP Manager today and trade with confidence!


