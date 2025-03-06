• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT4

Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels

What is Hidden SL-TP Manager?

Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop loss and take profit levels for your trades. While traditional SL/TP levels are visible to brokers and can potentially be targeted during market volatility, our stealth technology keeps your risk management strategy completely hidden.

Key Features

Complete Stealth Mode: Set stop loss and take profit levels that are invisible to your broker

Visual Chart Indicators: See your hidden levels as dashed lines directly on your chart

Automated Position Management: Positions are closed automatically when price reaches your hidden levels

Advanced Trailing Stop: Dynamic hidden trailing stop that follows price movement

Supports Both Pips and Price Levels: Set your levels using either pips or exact price values

User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-use panel with intuitive controls

Multi-Position Management: Apply hidden SL/TP to all positions with a single click

Minimal Latency: Lightning-fast execution when your levels are hit

How It Works - The Technical Advantage

The Stop Hunting Problem

Many traders have experienced the frustration of having their stop loss hit during brief market spikes, only to watch the market immediately reverse and continue in their predicted direction. This phenomenon is known as "stop hunting" - and it happens because your stop loss level is visible to market makers and liquidity providers.

Our Proprietary Solution

Hidden SL-TP Manager solves this problem by implementing a sophisticated local monitoring system:

Client-Side Processing: Instead of sending SL/TP levels to your broker, the utility stores them locally

Continuous Price Monitoring: The utility constantly monitors current market prices

Stealth Execution Logic: When price reaches your hidden level, a close command is sent instantly

Visual Feedback System: Dashed lines on your chart show exactly where your invisible levels are set

Memory Management: The utility efficiently manages resources to ensure minimal impact on system performance

Advanced Trailing Stop Logic

Our intelligent trailing stop implementation:

Dynamically adjusts your stop loss as the market moves in your favor

Uses optimized algorithms to determine ideal trailing distances

Updates visual indicators in real-time so you always know where your protection stands

Maintains complete stealth from the broker throughout the trailing process

Why This Is Worth $30

Protect Your Strategy: Stop others from seeing your exact exit points

Reduce Emotional Trading: Set and forget your exits without fear of stop hunting

Improve Win Rate: Potentially avoid premature stop-outs due to market noise

Save Time: Manage all your positions' risk with an intuitive interface

Peace of Mind: Know your positions are protected without revealing your strategy

Compatible With

MetaTrader 5 (Build 2800 or higher)

Windows 7, 8, 10, 11

All broker types and account sizes

All trading instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies)

Installation & Usage

Download the utility after purchase

Install to your MT5 platform's MQL5/Experts directory

Attach to any chart

Set your desired SL/TP values in pips or price

Click to apply to selected or all positions

Monitor your hidden levels on the chart (red for SL, green for TP)

Need Support?

If you have any questions about installation, usage, or require customization, please contact me directly via MQL5 messaging system. I provide full support for all my products and aim to respond within 24 hours.

About the Developer

I create professional trading utilities that solve real problems faced by traders. Check out my other EAs and indicators at my official MQL5 page.

