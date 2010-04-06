Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool

Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders

Price: $30

Product Overview

Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies.

Key Features

Real-time tracking of high/low levels for all three major trading sessions

Visual price line display with customizable colors for each session

Persistent session data throughout the trading day

Automatic session detection based on GMT time

Smart alerts for session transitions with sound and email options

Precision calculations even for cross-midnight sessions

Broker time synchronization with automatic GMT offset detection

Low resource usage with optimized code for seamless operation

Trading Applications

Identify key support and resistance levels based on session data

Create session-based breakout strategies using confirmed highs and lows

Develop multi-timeframe approaches incorporating session boundaries

Recognize price action patterns that emerge between different sessions

Pinpoint optimal entry and exit points based on session extremes

Implement session-based stop loss and take profit levels

Technical Details

The Session High Low Tracker uses sophisticated algorithms to:

Automatically calculate GMT offset from your broker's server time

Track active sessions in real-time, handling overlaps seamlessly

Scan historical data to accurately establish session high/lows

Monitor price movements continuously during active sessions

Update visual indicators with precise session boundaries

Reset values automatically at the start of each trading day

Provide detailed session alerts with multiple notification options

Handle edge cases like sessions crossing midnight

Highly Customizable

Adjust session times to match your preferred market definitions

Customize colors for high/low price lines for each session

Set alert preferences including sound and email notifications

Configure visual elements including line styles and price labels

Position the information panel anywhere on your chart

Adjust update intervals for optimal performance

Compatible With

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

All currency pairs, commodities, indices, and stocks

All timeframes from M1 to Monthly

Demo and live trading accounts

Installation & Support

Installation is simple - just drag and drop the file into your MetaTrader terminal. The tracker works immediately with default settings.

Need assistance? Contact me directly via private message for prompt support. I'm committed to helping you get the most from this powerful tool.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Join professional traders worldwide who rely on Session High Low Tracker for precise market analysis and improved trading results. This utility has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers and trading conditions to ensure reliable performance.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your trading with essential session-based market analysis. Purchase today and take your trading to the next level!



