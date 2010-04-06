Session High Low Tracker

Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool
Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders
Price: $30

Product Overview
Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies.

Key Features
Real-time tracking of high/low levels for all three major trading sessions
Visual price line display with customizable colors for each session
Persistent session data throughout the trading day
Automatic session detection based on GMT time
Smart alerts for session transitions with sound and email options
Precision calculations even for cross-midnight sessions
Broker time synchronization with automatic GMT offset detection
Low resource usage with optimized code for seamless operation

Trading Applications
Identify key support and resistance levels based on session data
Create session-based breakout strategies using confirmed highs and lows
Develop multi-timeframe approaches incorporating session boundaries
Recognize price action patterns that emerge between different sessions
Pinpoint optimal entry and exit points based on session extremes
Implement session-based stop loss and take profit levels

Technical Details
The Session High Low Tracker uses sophisticated algorithms to:

Automatically calculate GMT offset from your broker's server time
Track active sessions in real-time, handling overlaps seamlessly
Scan historical data to accurately establish session high/lows
Monitor price movements continuously during active sessions
Update visual indicators with precise session boundaries
Reset values automatically at the start of each trading day
Provide detailed session alerts with multiple notification options
Handle edge cases like sessions crossing midnight

Highly Customizable
Adjust session times to match your preferred market definitions
Customize colors for high/low price lines for each session
Set alert preferences including sound and email notifications
Configure visual elements including line styles and price labels
Position the information panel anywhere on your chart
Adjust update intervals for optimal performance

Compatible With
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
All currency pairs, commodities, indices, and stocks
All timeframes from M1 to Monthly
Demo and live trading accounts

Installation & Support
Installation is simple - just drag and drop the file into your MetaTrader terminal. The tracker works immediately with default settings.

Need assistance? Contact me directly via private message for prompt support. I'm committed to helping you get the most from this powerful tool.

Satisfaction Guaranteed
Join professional traders worldwide who rely on Session High Low Tracker for precise market analysis and improved trading results. This utility has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers and trading conditions to ensure reliable performance.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your trading with essential session-based market analysis. Purchase today and take your trading to the next level!


Produits recommandés
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilitaires
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Filigrane sur le graphique: Symbole + Calendrier / ou votre propre texte Mon utilitaire #1:   comprend plus de 66 fonctions |   Contactez-moi   si vous avez des questions Dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, vous pouvez configurer: Taille de la police; Couleur du texte; Nom de la Police; Position: 1 = En haut à gauche; 2 = En haut à droite; 3 = En bas à gauche; 4 = En bas à droite; 5 = Centre; Afficher la période actuelle: on / off; Le préfixe du symbole à supprimer (n_AUDCAD>> AUDCAD); Le suff
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programme qui vous permet de contrôler le risque total de vos conseillers en trading sur votre compte. Avec ce programme, vous pouvez contrôler le risque maximum qui sera autorisé sur le compte pour tous les conseillers. Par exemple, vous définissez le risque de 30% du drawdown maximum, ce qui signifie que si vos robots de trading actions dépassent le risque de 30%, le Risk Controller fermera toutes les positions des conseillers, et pourra également fermer tou
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilitaires
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram est un système MT4 conçu pour faciliter la communication en temps réel entre la plateforme MetaTrader 4 et Telegram. Ce script permet aux traders de recevoir des notifications instantanées personnalisables basées sur différents types de transactions, assurant ainsi une réactivité optimale sans avoir à surveiller constamment la plateforme de trading. Caractéristiques principales Notifications en temps réel  : Recevez des notifications directe
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Un seul graphique. Un contrôle total. Ne perdez plus de temps à gérer les objets, les couleurs et les paramètres de chaque graphique séparément.       Gestionnaire de synchronisation de graphiques   , vous pouvez       synchronisez, copiez et contrôlez tous vos graphiques MetaTrader       instantanément, en utilisant un seul panneau et quelques raccourcis. Dessinez une fois, actualisez partout. Ouvrez et fermez vos graphiques d'un simple clic. Gardez votre espace de travail propre grâce à      
TouchDrawLineOpen
Guanghao Cai
5 (1)
Utilitaires
If you are interested in this product or have questions, and need any help, you can add the author WeChat or whatsapp: 17317545896 This EA is an auxiliary trading tool. The first time you touch the line of the hand animation, it will automatically open an order and enter the market. It supports 3 lines: 1. Trend line 2. Horizontal line 3. Channel line. When trying it out, please change the description field to "1", After one touch, the line will become invalid and turn white. Please see the pic
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre capacité à partager des signaux forex avec le Telegram Signal Sender MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour automatiser et simplifier le processus d’envoi de signaux de trading vers votre canal Telegram, parfait pour les fournisseurs de signaux débutants comme établis. Très apprécié dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et les forums MQL5 pour son efficacité dans la diffusion des signaux, cet
Pointer synchronization
Roger Perez Lugo
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Pointer synchronization is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible charts of the terminal. It shows a crossed cursor in all the visible charts of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active chart. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the cr
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilitaires
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilitaires
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Vantage is a one-click semi-automated tool which works with the user interface. The EA's base strategy is grid trading. The user can start first trade from chart buttons and the EA will do rest of the work. User can open grid to loss side, profit side or both sides same time, or can do a simple trade without the grid. Use low risk against balance and apply EA on VPS. With this, the EA can work properly without any interruption. To understand all functions watch the video below. Input parameters
Quick Lines
Andrey Vasilenko
Utilitaires
A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc. The principle
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilitaires
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
Market Data Logger PRO
Baewan Kim
Utilitaires
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger   PRO  is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes,
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilitaires
Un système automatisé d'envoi de notifications afin qu'aucun de vos abonnés ne rate vos événements de trading depuis votre terminal de trading. Un utilitaire qui envoie des notifications au messager Telegram sur toutes les opérations de trading sur votre compte. Instructions pas à pas pour connecter l'utilitaire à une chaîne dans Telegram -> ICI / MT5 -> ICI Avantages : Installation facile et instructions détaillées, Possibilité d'envoyer des captures d'écran ajustables, Texte de notification p
Candlestick Patterns Alerter MT4
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong
Utilitaires
Cet utilitaire vous enverra une notification détaillée sur votre mobile et une alerte sur le terminal MT4 dès qu'une figure en chandelier que vous souhaitez voir apparaître sur le graphique. La notification contient le symbole, la figure en chandelier et la période sur laquelle la figure s'est formée. Vous devez relier Metatrader 4 Mobile à votre terminal Windows. Voici comment. https://www.metatrader4.com/fr/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications Liste des modèles de chandeliers
BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
Utilitaires
* The product for MT5 converted using  "BRiCK TradeByArrow MT4"  is  here. BRiCK is a simple and versatile utility.   By combining Experts, Indicators and utilities like the Lego block, various trading styles can be realized. "TradeByArrow" is Utility that executes order processing when an arrow object is created on the chart. Combined with Indicator which outputs arrow object, it can be used like Expert. Parameter [ArrowName] EntryBuy: Arrow object name for buy order (partial match) EntrySel
FREE
Delta Correlation Matrix mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicateurs
Discover Hidden Market Relationships with Delta Correlation Matrix This indicator is a professional tool designed to measure and visualize the correlation between three different symbols directly on your chart. Instead of relying on static or outdated methods, it dynamically calculates the strength and direction of correlations in real time, helping traders uncover hidden relationships that can influence market moves. Its goal: to provide instant clarity on whether assets are moving together,
FREE
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilitaires
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Correlation Master MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761835 Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122732 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122733 Signal en direct : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302430 CORRELATION MASTER : DOUBLEZ LES PAIRES, MOITIÉ LE RISQUE EA intelligent pour la corrélation négative et la couverture automatique Correlation Master est un Expert Advisor automatisé qui utilise la stratégie de corrélation négative entre paires de devises. En ouvr
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Order Management EA
Wartono
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Plus de l'auteur
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**Très important : Veuillez ajuster le paramètre « Distance entre les ordres ». Réduisez-le pour obtenir de meilleurs résultats, idéalement entre 2 et 10.** Le trading sur le marché des changes (Forex) et dans des marchés volatils peut être très complexe et risqué. Presque toutes les stratégies ne fonctionneront pas à 100 % comme vous le souhaitez ! Avec notre nouvel expert-conseil « Super Hedge Fighter EA », vous verrez le marché sous un nouveau jour ! Vous n’aurez plus jamais peur de la vo
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Très important : Veuillez ajuster la « Distance entre les ordres »… Réduisez-la pour obtenir de bons résultats. L'augmenter rendra l'EA beaucoup plus sûr. Le trading sur le Forex a des millions de méthodes ! L'une des méthodes innovantes est de nager à contre-courant ! Ici, nous combattons le marché et travaillons pour obtenir notre pain et notre beurre :) (Le trading est risqué, et vous pouvez perdre !) C'est de là qu'est née l'idée ! Combattre le marché. L'Expert Advisor utilise une combinaiso
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis