Session High Low Tracker

Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool
Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders

Product Overview
Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies.

Key Features
Real-time tracking of high/low levels for all three major trading sessions
Visual price line display with customizable colors for each session
Persistent session data throughout the trading day
Automatic session detection based on GMT time
Smart alerts for session transitions with sound and email options
Precision calculations even for cross-midnight sessions
Broker time synchronization with automatic GMT offset detection
Low resource usage with optimized code for seamless operation

Trading Applications
Identify key support and resistance levels based on session data
Create session-based breakout strategies using confirmed highs and lows
Develop multi-timeframe approaches incorporating session boundaries
Recognize price action patterns that emerge between different sessions
Pinpoint optimal entry and exit points based on session extremes
Implement session-based stop loss and take profit levels

Technical Details
The Session High Low Tracker uses sophisticated algorithms to:

Automatically calculate GMT offset from your broker's server time
Track active sessions in real-time, handling overlaps seamlessly
Scan historical data to accurately establish session high/lows
Monitor price movements continuously during active sessions
Update visual indicators with precise session boundaries
Reset values automatically at the start of each trading day
Provide detailed session alerts with multiple notification options
Handle edge cases like sessions crossing midnight

Highly Customizable
Adjust session times to match your preferred market definitions
Customize colors for high/low price lines for each session
Set alert preferences including sound and email notifications
Configure visual elements including line styles and price labels
Position the information panel anywhere on your chart
Adjust update intervals for optimal performance

Compatible With
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
All currency pairs, commodities, indices, and stocks
All timeframes from M1 to Monthly
Demo and live trading accounts

Installation & Support
Installation is simple - just drag and drop the file into your MetaTrader terminal. The tracker works immediately with default settings.

Need assistance? Contact me directly via private message for prompt support. I'm committed to helping you get the most from this powerful tool.

Satisfaction Guaranteed
Join professional traders worldwide who rely on Session High Low Tracker for precise market analysis and improved trading results. This utility has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers and trading conditions to ensure reliable performance.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your trading with essential session-based market analysis. Purchase today and take your trading to the next level!

